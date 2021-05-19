Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 improves top wireless earphones without price increases





Lypertek has announced a follow-up to its amazing true wireless earphones, the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (formerly known as Lypertek Tevi). Despite many improvements, it costs less than its predecessor.

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 comes with the latest Qualcomm QC3040 chipset, which allows for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, high quality connectivity, aptX and AAC codecs.

Second-generation earphones also come with wireless charging, so whenever you need a boost, you just need to put it in a case over a Qi-certified charging pad.

The battery life is the same as its predecessor, 10 hours from the bud itself and 70 hours from the charging case, a total of 80 hours.

Improved sound stage

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 has been released with the new PureControl app. This allows you to customize the sound of your earphones with a 7-band EQ.

There is also a new LDX audio mode (Lypertek Definition Expander), which the company says will add a “new dimension” to the listening experience.

According to the company, LDX audio mode brings “improved sound stage with increased depth, sharpness and spatiality” and can be turned on with a new app.

The app also allows you to activate hear-through mode, find lost earphones, adjust control button settings, and download firmware updates.

The audio hardware in the earphones is similar to previous versions, with a 6mm graphene-coated driver powering the sound. But that’s not a bad thing. The original Lypertek earphones impressed us with their near-neutral sound, balanced presentation and tight bass frequencies.

From that sound, Lypertek has just made some adjustments to the already winning formula, due to the fact that the price of the new earphones is the same as its predecessor ($ 99 / £ 99 / about AU $ 125). It’s even more attractive.

Of course, you’ll have to test yourself to see if Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 can really improve your original earphones, but I’m really looking forward to seeing its performance.

