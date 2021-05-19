



Subnautica Below Zero CODEX Free Download to Setup PC Game in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Subnautica Below Zero CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview Back to Planet 4546B

Plunge into an all-new sub-zero arctic expedition from planet 4546B. Upon arriving with a little more than your wits and some survival gear, I set out to investigate what had happened to your sister …

Uncover the truth

Alterra hastily left after a mysterious accident. Abandoned search stations dot the area. What happened to the scientists who lived and worked here? Records, items, and data banks scattered among the wreckage paint a new picture of the accident. With limited resources, you should improvise to live on your own.

Explore uncharted biomes

Swimming under the blue light, the arched spaces of Twisty Bridges. Be mesmerized by the giant sparkling crystals in the crystal caves. Climb the snow-capped peaks and venture into the ice caves of the Ice Basin. Maneuver between heat-burst vents to discover ancient artifacts. Under Zero offers all-new environments for survival, study, and exploration.

Habitat building and vehicles

Survive in harsh climates by building vast habitats, searching for resources, and making equipment. A blast across the snowy tundra on a hoover box snow bike. Cruise through enchanting and dangerous biomes in your very own Standard Seatruck vehicle.

Look for alien life forms

Something undiscovered lurks around every corner. Swim across giant Titan Holefish, encounter Shadow Leviathan that is chasing you, and visit the magnificent Pengwings. Keep your wits about you. Not all creatures in this strange world are friendly.

Survive cold temperatures

Jumping into the warm water. Subzero temperatures in this arctic region pose a new threat. New climatic conditions include above-ground habitats. Create a warm cool suit, sip hot coffee, and warm it up alongside thermal lilies to stave off the cold.

An ocean of intrigues

What really happened to your sister? Who are the foreigners who came here before? Why were they on this planet? Can we find solace from sadness in reality? Under Zero expands the story of the Subnautica universe, as you dive deep into the puzzle introduced in the original game.

About the development team

Open development

Subnautica: Below Zero is open development. Get weekly or daily updates, see what the development team is up to, view real-time change logs, and provide in-game feedback. We want to hear your thoughts and invite you to participate in what we are working on.

Warning

This toy contains bright lights that may make it unsuitable for people with photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivity conditions. Player is advised to appreciate.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English

Before you start Subnautica Below Zero CODEX Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum Windows:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz + * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Intel HD 530 or better * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 @ 3Ghz + * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon 570, 4 GB VRAM * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: 15 GB available space

Subnautica below Zero CODEX

Click on below button to start Subnautica below Zero CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

