



Terra Alia CODEX Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Overview of Terra Alia CODEX for PC 2021 Welcome to a world where the use of magic is not common. Where powerful spells exist alongside modern day machines. In Terra Alia, the organization of magic is left to each nation unique. To be able to use your mystical abilities, you must first learn the language of the Earth. In an effort to prevent another global conflict, the Terra Alia nations have joined together in the magic of organizing within their own lands. To be able to cast, you will have to not only speak the language of a country, but also think about it in order to develop your magical powers. Your adventure in your home country begins as a fresh graduate from one of Terra Alia’s most prestigious academies of magic. Professor Esperanto, your old teacher, has invited you to continue your studies abroad in her exclusive technology program. When you arrive, you find the professor is missing! What could be the harmful force behind its disappearance? To solve this puzzle, you will have to learn the basics of the local language and unleash your powerful magical powers. Terra Alia is a fun and unique way to learn and practice languages. Immerse yourself in a magical world while learning the basics of conversation and expanding your vocabulary – all while battling dark wizards! You’ll fight against legendary monster, blush androids and more, as you venture into the beautiful exciting world of Terra Alia! * Master hundreds of vocabulary words in 10 different languages! * Follow the clues to advance in the story and uncover the mystery * Solve challenging puzzles and complete all missions * Defeat your enemies with powerful spells in a dynamic turn-based combat system * Level up and equip your character with increasingly powerful abilities and items * With 10 different languages ​​and hundreds of words, you’ll become proficient at Your vocabulary! * Complete mission lines filled with exciting stories while solving challenging puzzles! * Unravel the mystery that threatens Terra Alia by following clues and hints. * Cast powerful spells as you battle enemies in a dynamic turn-based combat system. * During the exploration, you will gain increasingly powerful abilities and rare items as each new level arrives Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: CodexGame File name: Terra_Alia_CODEX.zipGame Download size: 4.1 GB Byte

Before you start Terra Alia CODEX free download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Dual Core CPU 1.6 GHz * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Storage: 10 GB available space

Terra Alia CODEX free download

Click on below button to start Terra Alia CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

