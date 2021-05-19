Spotify rolls out an auto-generated podcast transcript





(Photo via Spotify)

Spotify has three accessibility improvements that allow mobile users to improve readability, resize text, and view podcast transcriptions.

“We believe each change is part of our long-term mission to create a platform where everyone can enjoy an immersive art experience,” the company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Transcription of podcast

Riding the wave of digital captions, Spotify is introducing an automatically generated podcast transcript. This feature was first available as a limited beta version of some of the original and exclusive series of iOS and Android, and users can read it together on their mobile phones with or without audio. Click a paragraph to start playing directly from that point.

“This is just the first step in the podcast transcript experience,” he added. “The overall ambition is to enable transcripts on all Spotify podcasts.”

Improved readability

Regular listeners are used to tap digital buttons endlessly to shuffle playlists, pause podcasts, and share songs on social media. But don’t be surprised if the colors, text formats, or sizes of these buttons start to change.

“Our aim is to make it easier for people with low vision or visual impairment to find and interact with these actions when using Spotify on their mobile phones,” the blog says. This update also helps in low light or high screen reflection situations and includes a transition from all uppercase text to lowercase to “more space for translation or localization”.

Editor-recommended text resizing

Like many mobile apps, Spotify relies on system-wide settings when it comes to text size (called dynamic type). However, soon users will be able to scale up words on streaming platforms without affecting the rest of their mobile phone. iOS owners[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[ディスプレイとテキストサイズ]Go to[大きいテキスト]You can select to select other font options and drag the slider to select the desired ratio. However, keep in mind that making the text too large can interfere with tapping buttons and completing other in-app features.

“We are deeply interested in creating an inclusive experience, so we plan to work with people with disabilities to conduct user surveys and continually evaluate and evaluate ideas.” The company says. “We want Spotify to be available to everyone, and with these new updates, we’re taking steps to move towards that goal.”

