OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) Bags Singapore IMDA Certification





OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) are accredited by the IMDA agency in Singapore.

Oppo is reportedly preparing for the launch of a number of smartphones, two of which are the Oppo A16 and Reno 6 Pro. The model number for Reno6 is CPH2249 and the model number for Oppo A16 is CPH2249. Today, I found both phones with IMDA certification in Singapore.

Today, the company officially announced that the Reno 6 series will be available on May 27th. However, Oppo has not contacted us regarding the launch of Oppo A16. IMDA certification reveals no details other than Monica and some connectivity options. According to it, Reno 6 supports 5G, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS, while A16 supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone has already been certified by NBTC, EEC, TKDN, and TUV, suggesting that the device will expand beyond the Chinese market. OPPO PEPM00 is also believed to be a variant of Reno 6 Pro recently discovered in TENAA and 3C. The list shows that the device supports a 6.55-inch display, dual 2,200mAh cells (total capacity 4,400mAh), Android 11 OS, and dual SIM. 3C certification reveals that the Reno 6 Pro supports fast charging up to 65W.

The TENAA list also shows what PEPM00 (probably Reno6 Pro) looks like. This device has a left-aligned punch hole cutout for selfie cameras. The edges of the front panel appear to be curved. On the back is a rectangular camera setup consisting of four sensors and an LED flash. In addition to Reno6 Pro, two devices, Reno6 and Reno6 Pro +, will be added to the lineup.

There aren’t many details on the internet about Oppo A16. However, this device is already TKDN certified. We’ll let you know more about the A16 as it approaches launch or gets more certification.

