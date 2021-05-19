Unused WiFi signals are now power electronics: Here’s how the STO collects and converts wireless radio frequencies:





Who would have thought that it could collect unused WiFi signals and convert them into energy to power small electronic devices? It was discovered by research teams at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Tohoku University (TU) in Japan.

The experts involved have developed a new technology that uses a small smart device to convert and collect wireless radio frequencies into energy. Most users only use a WiFi speed of 2.4Ghz, so these signals are the remaining frequencies.

Meanwhile, researchers argued that spin-torque oscillators (STOs) use WiFi band signals to power light-emitting diodes (LEDs) found wirelessly in most electronic devices.

“We are surrounded by WiFi signals, but when we are not using WiFi signals to access the internet, they are inactive and this is a big waste,” the expert explained. “Our latest results are a step towards turning ready-to-use 2.4GHz radio waves into an environmentally friendly energy source, and therefore to power the electronics we use on a regular basis. Reduces the need for batteries. ”

Unused WiFi signal to power electronics?

According to the latest ScienceCodex report, the study was conducted in collaboration with Professor Guo Yong Xin’s research team. He is also from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, NUS, Professor Shunsuke Fukami, and his team at TU.

The latest study entitled “NUS Engineers Collect WiFi Signals to Power Small Electronics” was published in the NUS News Journal.

The study explained that spin torque oscillators are a class of new devices that generate microwaves. Apart from this, they added that these devices have applications in wireless communication systems.

How does it work?

Researchers explained that the application of STO technology to devices connected to the Internet is affected by low output power and wide lines.

To solve this problem, they devised an array of eight STOs connected in series. This makes it possible to convert 2.4GHz electromagnetic waves into DC signals.

