Poco M3 Pro 5G brings a Galaxy S21-inspired design to the budget market





The entry-level Poco M3 was the first phone to release Poco as an independent sub-brand, but it’s no joke. The company still works closely with Xiaomi, sharing both hardware and software designs. This also applies to the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the latest Poco phone that the company just launched today. It consists of the same internal hardware as the Redmi Note 105G. Xiaomi was launched in Europe earlier this year. However, on the outside, Poco got a lot of inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 and some things changed.

Like the Redmi Note 10 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700. This is a chip that can reduce the price of 5G while supporting the functions dedicated to the main mobile phones. We also share the rest of the hardware with our sister models. Consists of a 6.5-inch dot OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 48MP primary optics and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. Camera array. In contrast to many of the company’s older phones, the inclusion of NFC chips is also highly valued for payment. There is also a headphone jack, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

However, what makes the Poco M3 Pro 5G special is its appearance. It’s clear that Poco is a bit inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the camera array is curved towards the side of the phone, but the M3 Pro 5G simplifies that formula. The camera array is still pushed into the upper left corner of the back of the phone. There is a black accent color under the entire upper left part of the back, which makes the camera array look large and partly curved. back. I personally like this look, which also includes the Poco logo, especially the yellow variation, but I think I would have liked it if Poco actually increased the size of the camera array.

In terms of price, it seems like a minor complaint. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in a European 4GB / 64GB variant for only € 180, and the Early Bird is priced as low as € 160. The 6GB / 128GB version starts at € 200 and an early bird debate of € 20 is also available. These offers are available on po.co and Amazon.

On paper, it gives Poco a competitive budget phone compared to other products on the market, especially look at the balanced packaging offered.

The phone seems to be available in Europe first, but Poco says it will soon come to more markets and stores.

