Nvidia’s new DLSS support in VR could lower recruitment barriers

Nvidia announced this week that it will introduce DLSS in eight new games, including three titles that are specifically supported in VR mode. Man’s Sky, Wrench and Into the Radius will no longer support DLSS in VR. Nvidia predicts that the result will be a significant performance improvement.

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling. This is an upscaling technique that runs in real time on Nvidia GPUs, enabling higher levels of detail at faster frame rates. DLSS 1.0 was rough on some titles, but DLSS 2.0 was much more popular. This is especially important for VR, as it’s clear that headset makers won’t do much to help lowering prices.

When the Oculus Rift debuted for $ 600, Oculus supported much cheaper cards, but it was not uncommon to see it paired with a $ 500- $ 600 GPU. Assuming that enthusiasts who are willing to spend $ 600 on VR are willing to spend $ 450 on the GPU to power the GPU, this is because early VR adopters are GPU + headsets. It suggests that you are willing to spend $ 1,000 to $ 1,200 on the top end. Of course, given Valve’s active index sales, we know that some people are willing to spend more.

Nvidia’s DLSS data shows that the RTX 3060 steps from 41.6 to 71.4 fps. The initial Oculus Quest refresh rate is 72fps, which is about the same level required for a smooth game. Without DLSS, only RTX3080 supports playback above 72fps. Lowering the resolution will improve performance, but VR games are already affected by the screen door effect because the screen is close to your eyes.

The problem is that the cost of VR headsets is rising for everyone who doesn’t want to join Facebook. The index is priced at $ 1,000 and the recently announced Vive Pro 2 is $ 1,400. There aren’t enough savings to put it on the GPU side of the equation to handle the significant price increases, but the RTX 3060 Ti’s launch price was at least $ 329 in theory, while the RTX 3080 was $ 699. ..

The more games you can use DLSS to achieve your target resolution, the better it will run on low-end hardware and the lower the overall cost of your VR buy-in. Given that very popular devices like the Oculus Quest 2 focus on an unbound experience, it may be the cause of the loss at this point, but it helps in every way. All of this remains academic, as GPUs are out of stock and so far very expensive. Hopefully a new restricted mining card will help solve this problem.

The next big consumer-centric boost for VR may be Sony’s updated PlayStation 5 PS VR. There is no release date other than “not 2021”, but it is rumored to be 2022. If you don’t see the cheaper PC options, you may end up in a situation where your PS5 + PSVR is about the same price as a non-Quest PC headset. It doesn’t work.

In addition to the above three VR games, DLSS support will be provided by Amid Evil, Aron’s Adventure, Everspace 2, Redout: Space Assault, and Scavengers.

