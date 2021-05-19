Nintendo Switch Online may soon want to play over 100 games.





Caveman Ninja (aka Joe & Mac: Forbidden Love, no Forbidden Love part)

Nintendo’s $ 20 / year online subscription service, with the addition of Caveman Ninja, Magical Drop 2, Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, Spankys Quest, and Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun, is a slightly improved and playable old game on May 26th. The total of is 104. .. Which one are you most excited about, and why?

Perhaps I’m most looking forward to Magical Drop 2. This is a sequel to the jewel-matching Super Nintendo puzzle game that has never been on the state side. And the Caveman Ninja, probably also known as Joe & Mac, or the game I’m always confused with Bonk.

Magical Drop 2

I couldn’t talk much about Spanky’s Quest, a superfamicom game that looks like a monkey with some kind of superball to help fight the evil witch Mortisia’s minions.

Spanky's Quest

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 seems to have too many zeros, but otherwise it looks fine. I’m curious about a baseball sim that moves like a phantom ball that disappears in the middle of the pitch. What can you tell from baseball?

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

This will take you to Ninja Jajamaru-kun, the only NES game on the list. It’s about the ninja rescuing the princess and perhaps riding a giant frog. It was a fun name because it was limited to Japan.

Ninja Jajamaru-kun

Therefore, they are not borrowing the most exciting additions. They were definitely an addition and I was hoping for something beyond normal fluff to mark the milestone of 100 games of service, but I thought it wouldn’t happen.

