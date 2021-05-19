Google is reinventing the document to fight the two-front war





Let’s talk about some of the big changes announced on platforms where many of us do a lot of work. Google Workspace is home to a cloud-based tool suite that contains documents.

The relative stagnation of documents in the rapidly evolving world of productivity tools is a continuing attraction to me. When I write myself, I use sophisticated and up-to-date tools such as Notion, Bear, and (recently) Substack. But when I’m writing for others, it’s most often found in documents that were launched 15 years ago and look almost the same as since the late 2000s.

If you are a casual user of the document, you can end the entire conversation here

When you create a new document with other digital writing tools, you’ll see an infinite canvas. The document displays a photo on 8.5 x 11 inch paper. This is because Google expects the document you create to print in the end. On paper. For me, document skeuomorphism has long shown that Google is out of date.

And finally, I was happy to know that it was changing. Jerez Dieter:

Ultimately, Google is working to interconnect all parts of the app’s Workspace suite. You can start a Meet video chat directly within a document, or use the document button to share a document directly to a Meet call. All of that integration is convenient, but it also has the advantage of inducing users to use Google’s cohesive suite instead of using competing products such as Zoom and Slack (for Google).

There are a few other small updates: Google Docs pictogram reaction in addition to traditional comments, a new timeline view of Google Sheets to improve project management, and above all, Google Docs that eliminates assumptions. New Pageless View Your document is intended for 8.5×11 sheets of paper. Dynamically resize the document to fit the original size of the web app.

I argue that this change is part of a series of Workspace updates and represents the largest change made to the documentation in over a decade. The shift from printed pages is probably the most iconic move here, but the bigger idea is to create a more dynamic and interactive document that integrates with other Google products.

As Dieter points out, this provides a lot of practical convenience for the average user. Start a quick video chat from within the document. Create votes to help colleagues make quick decisions. Then quickly assign tasks to colleagues via @mentions, which are already standard in most enterprise software. Together, they create what Google calls a smart canvas in the workspace and build it on individual objects called smart chips.

The learning curve is real

In particular, smart chips can include file formats other than Google’s proprietary file formats, for example, where you can embed document previews from Microsoft Office documents. Modern enterprise software is built on these types of convenient integrations. This is primarily because it allows you to monitor events across suites of third-party products, including Google, but it’s rarely present in the documentation.

For casual users of the document, the entire conversation ends here. Google has made a series of small helpful changes to the document to improve the overall experience by 10 to 15 percent. Wow! I hope every product I use gets 10 to 15 percent better each year.

At the same time, Google’s step-by-step approach to improving documentation also reveals the dilemmas companies often face when trying to improve their most commonly used products. Introducing many changes is appealing to designers, developers, and tech enthusiasts like me, but often the average user rebels. And Google is so big that even well-funded startups with great ideas may not be able to gain traction. As a result, the safest path for Google and other large corporations is, in most cases, little change. This is generally true if your product has a large number of users and your Workspace has hundreds of millions of users.

Take a look at Gmail, which has changed relatively little over the last decade. The noble attempts of both companies to build a new email experience from scratch, a standalone product called Inbox, have been praised by reviewers for their more innovative features. However, it did not get much traction and eventually ended. Gmail is still largely thriving due to the indifference from the startup world, which has a difficult task in trying to build a new email service from scratch. But when Basecamp tried the email service Hey last year, it was full of novel ideas.

Documents make you feel like you’re going back in time

The dilemma with Google’s Workplace is even more serious as the company is fighting a two-front war. One is Microsoft, the original target designed to compete with what was once called GSuite. (The project was a huge success and eventually dropped Microsoft to a cloud-based subscription to Office five years later.) Much of Google’s attention is due to the needs of current and former Office users Pikayun. A kind of slow, linear progression of the product roadmap that remains occupied.

On the other hand, you have a start-up company. Beautiful, feature-rich, fast-repeating products such as Notion, Coda, and Airtable. These products lack the simplicity of Google Workspace’s lowest common denominator more than just power and flexibility. I think the learning curve is real. After playing with Notion for six months, I realized how it fits into my life. This isn’t very popular, but I feel like the use of the documentation is back before the announcement of Google I / O. In time.

But unlike new email apps, productivity tools are getting a lot of attention. Coda raised $ 600 million last year. The concept raised $ 50 million at the start of the pandemic and was valued at $ 2 billion by April 2020. As of March, spreadsheet-based Airtable was valued at $ 5.77 billion.

It’s clear that the ability of these startups to move fast is rapidly attracting new users. And because it doesn’t serve millions of legacy user bases, it can afford a learning curve. Coda CEO Shishir Mehrotra himself was a former Google employee and ran the product on YouTube, so he told me that Docs couldn’t afford to evolve that much.

Mehrotra mentions file storage companies eagerly trying to improve their digital documents, and I think they’ll get stuck in what I call Dropbox Paper Points. In short, there is a set of things that can be done without radically changing the paradigm. And I think many people will like @mention and so on. Obviously, they’re trying to pick a compelling feature that emphasizes voting and reaction, two of our most popular features. They are clearly trying to pull in the individual. But if you don’t want to radically change your product, you can only go this far.

The arrival of a world where documents begin to iterate faster

At the end of the day, I jumped at the encounter with Javier Soltero, who has been running Google Workspace since October 2019. Seeing that the tech giant and the startup are separated, Soltero founded the amazing mobile email app Acompli and sold it to Microsoft. , And during a productive mission in an Office org, successfully converted it to a mobile Outlook app.

Soltero acknowledged my proposal that the Workplace team hasn’t shipped recently, for example pointing out the rollout of AI-assisted smart composition capabilities over the last two years. But he said the company has a lot of infrastructure work to reach free customers, paid customers are using different versions of the app, and Google is migrating them to a more similar feature set. I admitted that I was spending a lot of time on it.

But in the end, Soltero told me what I wanted to hear. Changes will usher in a world where documents begin to iterate faster.

I’m excited because today really represents a big step towards continuous acceleration, he told me. I’m not saying that it will do everything right, or that everything will be a Marvin the Martian-style kaboom that destroys the planet, but I think we are guided by a set of what is right as a team. .. And I see the organization really excited.

Of course, Coda and his associates are also accelerating. And despite the welcome move, Google still has a lot to do.

This column was published in collaboration with Platformer, a daily newsletter on Big Tech and democracy.

