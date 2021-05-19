The release date of the Oppo Reno 6 series was confirmed on May 27: Expected price, specifications





The Oppo Reno 6 series will all be available in China on May 27th, the company confirms on its local social media site. The series may include three models, the Vanilla Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro, with the most expensive lot being the Oppo Reno 6 Pro +. Three models have been found on certification sites and are widely leaked online. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro may have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro + may have a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo Reno 6 Series Release Date, Expected Price

The company visited Weibo and confirmed that the Oppo Reno 6 series will be available in China on May 27th. This post doesn’t reveal the number of models needed for this series or the details of the phone. However, it suggests water resistance. A tipster digital chat station recently leaked that the price of Oppo Reno 6 could start at RMB 2,500 (about Rs 28,600).

Specifications of Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro + (planned)

According to the specifications, all three mobile phones (Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro +) are expected to have a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and support fast charging of 65W. In addition, it may run on Android 11 based ColorOS. Oppo Reno 6 is rumored to be powered by the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Past leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro may have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro + may have a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

At TENAA, Oppo Reno 6 Pro is considered to be listed by model number PEPM00. It features a 6.55 inch display and is tilted to measure at 160×73.1×7.6mm. This phone is listed on TENAA for its 2,200mAh dual cell battery.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro + is said to be listed in TENAA with model number PENM00. This model has a similar 6.55-inch display and is powered by a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery. Oppo Reno 6 Pro + is expected to measure at 160.8×72.5×7.99mm. A 2,200mAh dual cell battery means that the phone can have a total capacity of 4,500mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro + is expected to weigh 188 grams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos