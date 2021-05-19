Android 12: Top new tools for Google’s new phone operating system





Android 12 has a lot of tricks, including a brand new design.

James Martin / CNET

After Google announced a mobile phone OS update on Google I / O on Tuesday, we got a better idea of ​​what to expect from Android 12. In fact, Google has released the first public beta of Android 12 for a wave of users who have compatible phones and have the courage to take the plunge.

Android 12 has a lot of brilliant new features that you can’t wait to start testing. For example, there is a new privacy dashboard that shows which apps are accessing your personal data and how often. The notification and quick settings panel also has a new look. This is a welcome change. Pixel owners will first test a new custom color feature that uses wallpaper colors to change the color of the entire smartphone system. It seems to be very fun to use.

These features are on top of what you already know in the developer beta. If you have one of the available phones, you can install Android 12 now. Keep in mind that the beta preview has a lot of bugs and random issues. If you decide to take the plunge, be prepared to live with some hassle. Here are six features we can’t wait to use and you’ll love them too.

A new tool for monitoring privacy

Google has significantly enhanced its privacy efforts on Android 12. With the new Privacy Dashboard, you can easily see which apps are accessing which personal data and how often. Then, if you find an app doing something you don’t need, you can revoke access.

While viewing the dashboard, you can tap a setting (such as location) and then view a timeline detailing when the app checked the location, the time, and whether it ran in the background.

A new indicator has been added to the top menu bar to indicate that the app is accessing the camera or microphone. When prompted, you can swipe down from the top of the screen to bring up the Quick Settings panel and turn off access immediately.

Android 12 has been completely redesigned with a new look.

Google Custom Color Theme for Pixel Smartphones

If you have a Pixel smartphone, you’ll be one of the first users to access Android 12’s new color palette features and redesigned widgets. This means that every time you set a new wallpaper image, Android will choose the main color and adjust the color of the rest of your phone’s system.

Colors are used in notification shades, lock screens, volume controls, and redesigned widgets. This should be fun to tinker with once it’s available.

New double tap gestures to get things done

Apple’s iPhone has a great feature that allows you to tap the back of your phone a set number of times to trigger a selected action. Google seems to be trying to use the idea by adding a new double tap gesture.

With Pixel 5[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[ダブルタップ]Go to and turn on new features. When enabled, a list of actions that can be triggered is displayed. This list currently consists of taking screenshots, playing and pausing media, viewing recent apps, opening notification shades, and launching the Google Assistant.

However, the initial preview did not successfully trigger the gesture. Obviously this is a feature that comes with Android 12, but it doesn’t seem to be fully integrated yet.

Another sign that Google’s work is incomplete here: The animation played at the top of the screen shows that a person is double-pressing the power button instead of tapping the phone.

Phones like the Galaxy Note 20 will benefit from one-handed mode every time Samsung releases Android 12 to their phones.

The large screen of the Lexy Savvides / CNET phone is easy to use with one hand

Over the past few years, the reachability feature of the iPhone has made it easy to use a large screen phone with one hand. And now Android 12 has a new one-handed mode feature that does the same thing.[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[片手モード]Go to to turn it on and slide the switch to the on position.

To use it, swipe down on the bar at the bottom of your smartphone screen. Doing so pulls the interface down to the center of the display and keeps everything at the top of the screen within reach.

Interface changes are approaching.

Minor changes in the appearance of screenshot notifications by Jason Cipriani / CNET

This is a minor change and will definitely be expanded in future updates. The appearance of the notification panel is very subtle. If you are using the light theme, the notification shade will have a blue tint and the app icon will be more noticeable. This gives a glimpse of a new approach to the interface that is expected to be more common in future releases.

Media control is no longer an issue for all apps.

All screenshots from the Jason Cipriani / CNET Media app don’t have to take over control

Instead of making the Quick Settings Media Control Panel available to all apps that play audio or video, Android 12 has an option to turn off individual apps. For example, if you want the shade in the Quick Settings panel to control Spotify playback, but you don’t want YouTube to occupy space, you can turn it off on YouTube.

[設定]>[音とバイブレーション]>[メディア]Open and turn off all apps you want to ban.

There are still more …

There are definitely more discoveries and discoveries in Android 12, but the first public beta still doesn’t dig deep enough. Like us, this post will always be updated. There’s a lot of excitement and I can’t wait to check everything. Until then, be sure to bookmark this page and check it often. In the meantime, check out Android 11’s favorite features. And if you insist, this is how you now install Android 12 Public Beta.

