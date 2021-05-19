Bill Gates Vaccine World Failure Under Colonialism





A few weeks later, heavy pressure from the Biden administration abandoned the intellectual property rights of the coronavirus vaccine, which came to support. Although Bill Gates himself approved the exemption, sexual misconduct reconsidered by the circumstances, perhaps the most influential people in the global health arena are not making concessions.

Residents of the United States are rapidly vaccinated and may end the epidemic, but most countries in the world may have to wait years. “Almost half of all vaccinations are managed only in 16 developed countries, and India is experiencing a terrible coronavirus crisis.

Mohit Mookim He is a student at Stanford University Law School and a former researcher at Stanford University Center for Social Ethics.

This situation can be avoided. Earlier last year, Global South countries forced the World Health Organization to launch a technology sharing library. Covid-19 TAP technology removes intellectual property barriers when obtaining treatments and vaccines.

Bill Gates, a global health expert, has other ideas. Gates supports the firm commitment to intellectual property rights and drives the plan. This gives businesses exclusive rights to life-saving drugs, no matter how much they receive from public funds. Given Gates’ tremendous influence in the global public health sector, his foresight ultimately includes the Kovacs Plan-patent monopoly and provides vaccines to most parts of the world. To do so, it relies on the philanthropic whims of rich countries and pharmaceutical giants. Kind support The actions of the chorus drug company and the Trump administration were not harmed.

Should we be surprised that the monopoly has become a philanthropist and maintains his commitment to exclusive patent rights as a philanthropist?

In 2001, Gates emerged from an antitrust legend and decided to maintain his reputation. The federal proceedings against Microsoft were very new and targeted a new type of monopoly at the time. It is an intellectual property antitrust law. “In the case of Microsoft, this seems to operate the software in an anti-competitive manner and portray Gates as a cruel monopoly. (Microsoft eventually reached a settlement with the government.)

Gates chose to baptize through a proven and true philanthropic donation, but his belief in proprietary intellectual property remains unchanged while working on global health. Obviously, if they helped build a global software empire, they would also help save his life. In the south, there is evidence that AIDS with the epidemic of polio is the exact opposite.

Gates’ first attempt was unexpectedly launched in 1999. Prior to this, Western suppression of South African AIDS drug patents in South Africa was ineffective. This suppression has failed. Violent drug prices and frustrating HIV outbreaks Eventually, a global breakthrough succeeded in forcing the U.S. government and major pharmaceutical companies to withdraw-the Gates Foundation also distributed a pamphlet to WHO and monopolized it. I called it a patent right. Investment How to deal with the AIDS crisis that protects corporate property rights in the future.

For the past two decades, Gates has applied public health policies to strengthen the company’s ability to exclude others from life-saving drug manufacturing, including allowing the Gates Foundation itself to acquire substantive intellectual property rights. I have repeatedly advocated what to do. This situation continued until the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Gates led the global health community to look at Covax instead of sharing unpatented technology. The compelling University of Oxford boasts that it has not officially licensed the vaccine. Gates used a $ 750 million donation to the university for vaccine research, even though the vaccine was developed in a publicly funded laboratory. In the end, Oxford sold its production rights to AstraZeneca, which did not guarantee low prices and extraordinary profit opportunities.

