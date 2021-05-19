Target PS5 replenishment may be delayed until next week This is what we know





Target hasn’t dropped the PS5 restock since April 28th, and we wanted it to change today (May 19th), but it wasn’t. Instead, retailers are advised to drop the In Demand Console at some point next week.

Some enthusiastic customers wanted the Target PS5 to be back in stock last week, but that didn’t happen either. Red retailers seem to be waiting for the next drop of the next-generation PlayStation as early as next week. I don’t know if it will definitely fall, but it seems likely that Target PS5 will be back in stock next week.

Replenish PS5 as a target (check inventory)

PS5: $ 499 @ TargetSony’s PS5 is currently one of the most sought after products in the world. There is a good reason. Having the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps is a true next-generation experience. The target is flipped over for PS5 replenishment next week.View transaction

PS5 Digital Edition: $ 399 @ TargetPS5 Digital Edition has the same powerful specs as a regular PS5, except for the 4K Blu-ray drive. Ideal for those who cannot tolerate disk replacement. Target hasn’t had Digital Edition in stock for more than a month, but may restock it next week.View transaction

The idea that Target will replenish in the next few days comes from Jake Randall, YouTuber’s full-time PS5 stock tracker. He released a video on May 10th, suggesting that retailers have been building PS5 quotas for some time. Randall said he did not know when this replenishment would take place, but suggested that it would take place soon.

He also tweeted yesterday that the photo of the target replenishment is a bit obscured because the employee doesn’t know if there is a replenishment. However, some stores are definitely in stock. There’s still a good chance retailers will restock the PS5 next week.

🎯 Target update 🎯 According to employees, inventory tracker store # PS5 is zero. However, the person who shared this actually has three # PS5s behind, so Target may be currently hiding the stock from his employees.Tomorrow, YouTube will stream at 6am (Eastern Standard Time) impic.twitter.com/a2VjKs9cmX May 18, 2021

If Target replenishes next week, a drop is expected on Wednesday (May 26th). Based on past drops, this is usually the day the retailer chooses. However, it was previously replenished on Thursday, so Target can throw a curve ball and replenish it on another day.

If Target replenishes, it’s usually between 6am and 9am, so be aware of the retailer’s site during that time next week. The console is likely to sell out in minutes, so you need to be fast and have a lucky slice on your side too. See the purchasing advice below for some useful tips that can give you the odds that are in your favor.

It’s unclear if the next target drop will include PS5 Digital Edition inventory. The all-digital model of the PS5 is even more difficult to obtain than the current standard version, and there are some recent restocks at major retailers, including the PS5 Disc Edition only.

It’s worth remembering that this is ultimately all just speculation and shouldn’t be considered a formal confirmation of the PS5’s restocking today. The target may not receive new orders for the console next week and the next drop may be delayed until a later date. There is little frustrating guarantee when it comes to PS5 replenishment.

All major retailers, not just Target, were tracking PS5 restocks so they wouldn’t miss an inventory drop. Once you have the latest inventory information for your PS5 Guide, bookmark where you can buy it.

How to buy PS5 on target

First, make sure you have an account set up that stores payment and address details. This is an important step if you want to secure your PS5 during refills. Inventory in the basket is only half the battle. I don’t want the console to sell out while I’m entering the details. Make sure everything is pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing inventory in waves. We usually use the PS5 Standard Edition first and then restock the PS5 Digital Edition. So it’s worth the extra time to get into the retail store and see if you can catch the second wave, even if the PS5 is already sold out.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, and Red Card if possible. The advantage of these is the use of a separate payment portal that bypasses the target’s own server, which has collapsed in the past, at the expense of thousands of people trying to protect the coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has apps that you can use to protect your PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during replenishment on both desktop and mobile devices. If you can add your PS5 to one cart, we recommend switching to the other to complete the checkout. Keep track of your cart contents as long as you are logged in.

Finally, at checkout, if your area is sold out, you can edit the location to select a store with PS5 in stock. If you do this, you may not be able to proceed further with the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue, please clear your browser cookies and try again.

