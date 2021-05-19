Virginia Tech Unleashes Robot Technology at Campus Construction Sites | Virginia Tech





To automate the data collection process, a 2D floor plan is loaded into the app and the operator marks where the data is collected. The operator also records the robot navigation path within the app for future use. The data collected within the app is analyzed for accuracy and communicated among all project stakeholders.

The unique collaboration between scholars, operations, and private sector that brings Spot to VirginiaTech is as innovative as the research itself.

I could have done this research personally, but there are many reasons to promote a partnership with Virginia Tech. Universities offer strong institutional capabilities in their ability to rigorously study the effectiveness and ease of use of technology. Our intent is to develop long-term collaboration with Virginia Tech, continually explore new technologies, and improve interoperability between different architecture, engineering, construction, and operational technology solutions in robotics and automation. , And to facilitate the development of information system standards. DeVito, Technology Director of Procon Consulting.

The two co-founders of Procons are also proud to be graduates of Virginia Tech. As an organization, we strongly believe in investing in the next generation of construction leaders. Putting new technologies like Spot into the hands of students is one way we can help develop our construction talent pipeline over the years to come.

Teamwork is a guide to supporting this research. Procon leaders are industry pioneers. Walid Thabet, a professor at Myers Lawson School of Construction, learned that he was interested in bringing the latest robot technology to Virginia Tech’s construction site after collaborating on a previous technology project about three years ago. I was overjoyed. -Senior Researcher.

He has also worked closely with the Virginia Tech capital construction team for the past six years. I am grateful that their continued motivation has opened up a place for students and research activities.

Experts on the capital construction team are working closely with the research team to enable legged robots to be deployed at dangerous and dynamically changing construction sites. Capital construction leaders have partnered with Virginia Tech Research and Innovation, Procurement, Risk Management and the Office of Legal Counsel to mitigate operational risk and establish legal services contracts for the use of quadruple robots in real-world construction sites. did.

All these stakeholders also helped the research team implement standard operating procedures at construction sites in a way that is safe for both human workers and robots.

We were thrilled to open a capital construction site to help promote Virginiatech’s education and research missions. Numerous construction projects are underway across the Blacksburg campus and Virginia, and campus planning, infrastructure, and facilities departments look forward to more creative partnerships with students, classmates, and industry leaders. I will. Director of capital construction and refurbishment.

In addition, general contractors who manage the construction of these projects, such as the WM Jordan Company and Branch Builds, work closely with the research team to investigate autonomous robot navigation and monitor weekly progress in the field.

