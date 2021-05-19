Fortnite NBA skin revealed in “Crossover”





Epic Games

It took a while for it to be released, but the news is now official and the NBA is finally coming to Fortnite as part of a new event.

Officially titled “The Crossover,” Fortnite players can buy jerseys from any team, just as NFL skins used to work.

This means that your team will be represented here, whether you’re a Lakers or Timberwolves fan.

The creative hub has been overhauled and there are many new things to look forward to. Obviously, the biggest thing here is skins, but here’s what you need to know about this special event:

Yes, this also means that the NBA team battles are real.

Skin arrives on May 21st

If you want to lock your favorite NBA team as a skin, you can start on May 21st.

They arrive at the item shop at 8 pm and Epic confirms that the “In The Paint” set contains 31 amforms, including all 30 NBA teams.

Get the Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling with the “Shoot & Score” pack. Back Bling is cool because it can post logs for all 30 NBA teams.

It’s no secret that many NBA players are enthusiastic Fortnite players. So it makes sense for them to get their own locker bundle.

Both Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will be adding rocker bundles next week. The contents of both are as follows:

Trae Young Scarlet Commander Costume Gold Digger Pickaxe Happy Star Wrap Baller Emote Donovan Mitchell Cozy Chop Costume Shawl Shawl Back Brin Brin Stark Splitter Pickaxe Dynamic Fire Wrap Fire Spinner Emote

If you’re looking forward to the look of the new creative mode, you’ll have to wait until May 25th. Epic says there are new blog posts that he’s still looking forward to at that point.

If you’re an NBA fan, becoming a Fortnite player is definitely an exciting time. So look for all these skins and arrive at the item shop in just a few days.

Revlon skin?

Epic was planning a collaboration between Revlon and the NBA ICON skin, so do you think it will be released in the next few days as the NBA community battle begins next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Interesting about timing is that the skins for the Lakers superstar LeBron James’ icon series were revealed just a few weeks ago.

He planned to release it in 2020, but for some reason he didn’t. Now is the perfect time for them to make the decision to release him.

With Neymar Jr. releasing icon series skins through the Battle Pass this season, it’s clear that athletes aren’t off limits to these skins.

I don’t know if Lebron himself is a Fortnite player, but given his worldwide popularity as a basketball player, I think this will be of great interest whether he plays or not. ..

Stay tuned for the frontline news as we’ll see over time if he’s actually the next addition to the game!

