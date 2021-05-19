Blood collection innovator finishes 5 million rounds of funding-Med-Tech Innovation





EIT Health-backed S4DX has announced the successful completion of 5 million Series A funding.

Funded by SARSTEDT AG & Co. Provided by individual investors, including KG, and the EIC Fund, established by the European Commission in 2020 for direct equity investment in breakthrough technologies, further accelerates S4DX’s entry into the innovative blood collection market. Used for system.

Dr. Hans Maria Hein, CEO and co-founder of S4DX, said: Three of the four medical decisions are often based on the diagnostic results of blood samples. Currently, this process is managed manually, which can lead to many problems such as errors, slow diagnostics, repeated patient examinations, and wasted resources. there is. We need to revolutionize this important but undeveloped area of ​​the healthcare value chain so that innovation can have an immediate and substantial impact.

S4DX was founded in 2018 as part of the EIT Health Wildcard Program. The program focuses on building groundbreaking life sciences companies that break new ground in health by challenging the status quo in unmet and demanding areas. Starting with two challenges set by EIT Health, the annual Wildcard Program invites talented innovators from all over Europe to respond to their ideas. Successful applicants will start their journey from the hackathon. Guide them at all paces, from team formation, critical thinking, business model validation to proposals. Finally, participants market their solutions to a panel of industry leaders to secure their place in the finals. At that point, market your investment in EIT Health, set up a company and bring your solution to market.

Since then, start-ups have developed digital human blood sample fingerprints. This is a complete data image of all quality aspects of human blood samples from collection to arrival in the lab. Unlike the current manual process of drawing blood, the data is collected and immediately reported to the laboratory while the patient is still present. This not only improves the accuracy of the data, but also eliminates the need for repeated patient visits, as errors can be identified and corrected immediately. Through continued support from the EIT Health Program Gold Track and Bridgehead, the team also gained access to strategic mentoring, finance, investors, and Europe’s largest healthcare innovation network.

Jorge Juan Fernndez Garca, Innovation Director at EIT Health, said: We are very proud of everything the S4DX team has achieved, including the latest funding rounds and the attention of retail investors and EIC. As our first wildcard, it’s encouraging to see rapid progress since we first met them just a few years ago. We look forward to continuing to support the introduction of the S4DX to the market.

