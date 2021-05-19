Twitch Demonetizing Amouranth’s xQc: “This Saved Everyone”





This week, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa claims that her channel was monetized by an Amazon-owned company without warning or reason. The suspicion is that the streamer’s hot tub flow is sweeping the platform, thanks in part to one of the founders of the trend, Amouranth. That said, this hasn’t been confirmed yet, and so far Twitch hasn’t commented on the situation. However, fellow Twitch streamers, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, are also the most popular streamers on the platform.

Talking about the situation in the stream these days, xQc said everyone had to calm down and wait for official communication from Twitch. In the meantime, xQc admits that the situation is a bit “scary”, but doesn’t elaborate on this point. He points out that all of this may save the platform.

“Everyone needs to relax until they settle down for at least a few days. [official] communication [from Twitch].. Everyone, you need to understand … this is a big topic, “xQc said in a recent stream.

French Canadian streamer continued:

“Basically, there are a lot of people doing the same content as her, right? And if everyone was doing the same content and something happened, right? [against the] TOS … If one person is banned, you will say, “Hi, look at the other person who is not banned.” But this is against her and no one is saying because she lost the ad. Why aren’t they losing their ads? “

xQc then moved on to his “real” take after admitting that the situation was “a little scary”. This also included perhaps saving the platform and those who make money with it.

“Chat at the same time, I’m not going to lie, everyone was my fake take. This is my real take,” whispered xQc. “This could have prevented everyone from losing ads. This could be a scapegoat for all of us.”

In the past, xQc has expressed concern about this trend, even calling it “poor” and “garbage.”

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, the meta of this hot tub is the most pathetic we’ve ever seen with a twist. What a sad reality.Get this trash from the front page

— XQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

For more information on xQc, Amouranth, Twitch, and the game, click here or check out the related links below.

