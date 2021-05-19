Google plans to build a practical quantum computer at the new center by 2029





Google’s new Quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara, California will employ hundreds of researchers, engineers and other staff.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

By 2029, Google has begun building a new large-scale quantum computing research center that will employ hundreds of people to design and build widely useful quantum computers. It’s the latest sign of intensifying competition to turn these radical new machines into practical tools, as established players like IBM and Honeywell compete with quantum computing startups.

The new Google Quantum AI campus is located in Santa Barbara, California. Here, Google’s first quantum computing lab already employs dozens of researchers and engineers. Google said at its annual I / O developer conference on Tuesday. Several early researchers are already working there.

One of the top jobs at Google’s new quantum computing center is to increase the reliability of a basic data processing element called a qubit, says Jeff Dean, senior vice president of Google Research and Health. I did. AI. Qubits are easily confused by external forces that upset calculations, but error correction technology makes quantum computers longer and more convenient.

“We look forward to demonstrating error-correcting qubits within the next year or two,” Dean said in a pre-meeting briefing.

Quantum computing is a promising field that can bring great power to the complex problems that ruin classic machines, such as the development of new drugs and materials. However, quantum computers dominate microparticles and rely on strange physical laws that open up entirely new processing algorithms. While some technology giants and start-ups are pursuing quantum computers, their efforts remain expensive research projects that have not proven their potential so far.

In a Google I / O keynote, Google’s parent company, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, said in a Google I / O keynote, “I hope to make an error-corrected quantum computer someday.”

Error correction combines many real-world qubits into a single working virtual qubit called a logical qubit. Google’s approach requires about 1,000 physical qubits to create a single logical qubit that can track data. Second, Google expects to need 1,000 logical qubits to perform the actual computing work. Hundreds of physical qubits are far from dozens of Google’s current quantum computers.

One of the priorities of the new center is to put more quantum computer manufacturing work under Google’s control. This, in combination with the increasing number of quantum computers, should accelerate progress.

Google is spotlighting quantum computing work with Google I / O. Google I / O is a conference primarily for programmers who need to work on search giant Android phone software, Chrome web browsers, and other projects. The conference will show Google its global infrastructure, increase its reputation for innovation, and provide the opportunity to become a geek in general. Google is also using the show to promote new AI technologies that bring computers a bit closer to human intelligence and provide details on custom hardware to accelerate AI.

Dean, one of Google’s top engineers, is a major force in the computing industry and a rare example of a programmer featured in The New Yorker magazine. He has been instrumental in building key technologies such as MapReduce, which helped push Google to the top of the search engine business, and TensorFlow, which facilitates the widespread use of artificial intelligence technology. He is also currently facing cultural and political challenges. In particular, it is a very public departure for AI researcher Tim Knit Gebble.

Google TPUAI Accelerator

Dean also revealed new details on Google’s AI accelerator hardware, a custom processor called the Tensor Processing Unit, on I / O. Dean explained how the company hooks its 4th generation TPU 4,096 into a single pod that is 10 more powerful than previous pods with a TPU v3 chip.

“A single pod is an incredibly large amount of computing power,” Dean said. “Many of them are currently deployed in various data centers, with dozens of data centers expected to be deployed by the end of the year.” Google primarily uses TPU pods for AI training. This is a computationally intensive process that will later generate an AI model that will be displayed on mobile phones, smart speakers, and other devices.

Previous AI pod designs had a dedicated collection of TPUs, but with TPU v4, Google connects them with high-speed fiber optic lines, allowing different modules to be grouped together. This means that modules that are down for maintenance can easily be avoided.

Google’s TPU v4 pod is currently used independently, but Pichai said it will be available to its cloud computing customers later this year.

Google’s tensor processing unit processors used to accelerate the work of AI are liquid-cooled. These are 3rd generation TPU processors.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

This approach is critical to Google’s success. While some computer users have focused on expensive and reliable computing devices, Google has been adopting cheaper devices since the early days. However, we designed the infrastructure so that it can continue to function in the event of an individual element failure.

Google is also trying to improve its AI software using a technique called the Multitasking Integration Model (MUM). Today, individual AI systems are trained to recognize text, voice, photos, and video. Google wants a broader AI that spans all these inputs. Dean said such a system would recognize leopards, for example, whether they saw a photo or heard someone speak the word.

