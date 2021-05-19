JP Morgan is growing a team focused on technology, VC and life sciences





JPMorgan continues to expand its team with a focus on VC and “destructive” commerce. The company hired five people from Silicon Valley Bank and Bank of America last month. Melissa Smith, Head of the Middle Market Banking Specialty Industry, and Pamela Alsworth, Head of VC Coverage, explain the next steps. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Wall Street is competing to build meaningful relationships with both the up-and-coming technology companies and the venture capital world that supports them.

JP Morgan, the largest bank in the United States, believes that strengthening its midmarket capabilities is the best way to build long-term customer relationships with businesses of all sizes.

Last month, the company joined Silicon Valley Bank’s Carly Kiser, Sarah Peluso, Paula Root, Navid Shahrestani, and Bank of America’s Jordan Litke to join the innovation economy team in the commercial banking sector.

JP Morgan’s investment banks work with large corporations and other blockbuster clients, but their commercial banking sector provides SMEs with credit, finance, finance and payments, international banks and other financial services. ..

Melissa Smith, head of the middle market banking industry, and Pamela Alsworth, head of VC coverage for middle market banking, told insiders in an interview that the Group’s growth and focus on the midmarket innovation economy keep more customers. He said it was useful for him. In the long run.

(Clockwise, from top left) Paula Root, Sarah Peluso, Jordan Litke, and Navid Shahrestani. JP Morgan

Historically, according to Smith, JP Morgan had a hard time keeping startup clients starting out for competitors when they grew up, but they could expand internationally, IPOs and more. I returned to the company only when it was big enough to consider trading in.

Beyond Wall Street, companies are leaning towards middle markets, Bank of America has expanded into smaller cities such as Nashville and Salt Lake City, and Wells Fargo has renewed its investment banks and capital markets to existing middle markets. Trying to build a commercial banking relationship. ..

By simplifying financial services and payment platforms to meet the needs of small businesses, and building expertise specifically focused on early-stage lending and early-stage emerging merchants, the team has recently brought technology clients throughout their lives. I was able to stay in the company. Cycle, she said.

It also helped to expand the group further and work with VCs and companies investing in these early-stage tech companies.

“We don’t just serve our founders and portfolio companies themselves,” Smith said. “We have the ability to serve the entire ecosystem, from portfolio companies to entrepreneurs, VC companies and VC partners. This is a small, close community, only early stage companies. Meet all comprehensive needs, not ourselves. “

JP Morgan’s VC coverage team has expanded to technology hubs such as Seattle and Boston, and the company plans to hire them in Austin and Salt Lake City.

In 2019, JPMorgan created a dedicated venture capital coverage team by hiring and building four Silicon Valley Bank executives, including Aldsworth. However, the company has been dedicated to covering disruptive technology and life sciences since 2015, when it hired the first banker with a particular focus on space.

The company refused to share the exact number of people in the group, but middle-market banking and specialty industry businesses are located in the 50 largest regions of the U.S. population, and innovation economy teams are now “tens” in 20 markets. I have a dedicated bunker.

“This year and next year, we will continue to add bankers to provide boots to cover an almost infinite number of businesses,” Smith said. “Overall middle market platforms have ambitious growth goals, most of which are on the innovation economy side.”

The team is also focusing on geographic expansion as more and more tech companies emerge across the country and outside Silicon Valley.

The five-person recruitment announced last month is based in New York, Boston, Seattle and LA, all of which are innovative and “explosive” regions, with teams this year in Austin, Miami and Salt Lake. We are planning to hire more. city.

“We’re growing so fast over the next five years that we put on boots on the ground and wanted the best people there,” Olsworth said.

The team brings together local bankers from all over the country to serve clients who are local entrepreneurs.Curly Kaiser, Middle Market Banking JP Morgan, Technology & Disruptive Commerce, Executive Director

The JP Morgan team is focusing on geographic expansion as different parts of the United States have emerged as hotspots for certain types of technologies such as Boston’s Life Sciences, Los Angeles’ Digital Media, and San Francisco’s FinTech. This makes it easier for local tech entrepreneurs to identify local tech entrepreneurs and new trends.

“We are building a regional hub and placing bankers locally where our clients are,” Smith said.

One of the hires from Silicon Valley Bank last month, Kiser is based in Seattle. She has already put that spirit into practice for six weeks of work and is “focusing on lasers” for players in the cloud computing space.

“The businesses that are being built are very loyal to the DNA of the Northwest. They are cloud and software businesses,” she told insiders, “incredibly coming to the region and building these companies.” He added that he has the talent of his generation.

Seattle also has an interesting ecosystem of consumer businesses, and according to Kiser, there are many startups built around the consumer experience, many of which are software-first.

“This is an opportunity to bring expertise in software-first, cloud, and consumer business scaling methods, which occupies most of my time,” she said.

Outside of Seattle, the innovation economy team is looking at healthcare IT, with “huge funding” in the sector, and its reputation is “amazing,” according to Smith. Investment banks are on the technical side.

JP Morgan is also interested in FinTech start-ups focused on payments, possibilities and security, as well as agtech, food technology and other companies focused on the green economy. Climate team.

“Founders are becoming more and more thoughtful about who can meet all their needs and help them focus on their growth potential when choosing a banking partner from the beginning,” Smith said. Stated. “That’s why we hire so many people and continue to invest in platforms and technologies to serve these clients.”

