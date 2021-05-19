



Madrid, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Spain’s premier football association, Riga and Microsoft, announced on Wednesday an expansion of their partnership focused on digitizing the sporting experience globally. The two companies will also help develop technology solutions for the media and entertainment industry through LaLiga Tech, a technology product from LaLiga.

As LaLiga’s global Tech and Innovation Partner, Microsoft helps develop and leverage existing solutions to drive innovation across the sports industry, including:

For sports enthusiasts: Azure Event Hubs, Azure Data Lake, Azure Databricks, and Azure Machine Learning offer personalized OTT streaming options such as data-enhanced match coverage and camera angle selection in matches. LaLiga offers new experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D replay. For rights owners, broadcasters, and commercial partners (Azure, Dynamics 365, Power BI, SQL databases, Azure Cosmos DB), Azure Machine Learning has enhanced personalized recommendations and related content, games, and services. It delivers an enhanced OTT streaming platform featuring an experience. For venue managers: Power BI and Azure streamline stadium operations through security innovations and leverage 5G for a unified experience within the stadium.

As part of the collaboration, LaLiga reinvents an interactive audiovisual experience and format leveraging Microsoft Azure, including AI and machine learning for the LaLigaSportsTV OTT and Mediacoach (match statistics and visualization) platforms.

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, said: “We value Microsoft as a technology and innovation partner and appreciate Microsoft’s deep commitment to building innovative solutions aimed at solving industry-specific business challenges. “We are moving into a new era where technology is at the heart of the fan experience and data insights drive the next phase of global growth.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with LaLiga to engage with hundreds of millions of fans while at the same time bringing a new business model with Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities to market,” EVP and EVP said. Jean-Philippe Courtois says. Microsoft Corporation Global Sales, Marketing & Operations President “Microsoft is proud to accelerate digital innovation in Liga and enhance exciting new business opportunities in the sports and entertainment industry through Liga’s technology portfolio.”

Collaboration is the key to LaLiga Tech’s growth and development, and LaLiga packages the entire range of existing technology into commercial services for the sports industry, from matchday statistics and analysis to next-generation OTT streaming services. I will. State-of-the-art content protection services and venue access management system. This allows LaLiga to expand into the new era of sports and beyond, creating new data-driven technology solutions with Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365 to enhance the fan experience and customize technology. We provide platforms, services and solutions. To a third party.

These products build on LaLiga’s rich history of investing and focusing on developing innovative technologies aimed at improving the fan experience, including the robust app ecosystem in addition to Microsoft Azure services. I will. LaLiga’s official app family has been downloaded over 113 million times worldwide. LaLigaSportsTV, which provides a free OTT video streaming platform for multiple sports other than football, has more than 1.5 million registered users.

The solution leverages powerful data and AI to deliver personalized content based on fan preferences, as well as games and videos that will appeal to casual and hardcore fans after the day of the match. ..

In addition, LaLiga leverages the Microsoft Power BI dashboard to provide data visualization for TV viewers, fan360, social media, brand liking and engagement, and country-specific web and app performance. Allows your club to create a more engaging and customized experience.

With the enhanced partnership announced today, LaLiga and Microsoft will focus on collaborative innovation and cloud acceleration using Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities. Through LaLiga Tech’s assets, this collaboration will continue to provide LaLiga with new growth and business opportunities by leveraging the best innovations emerging in sports markets, entertainment companies and other commercial companies around the world.

About LaLiga LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organization and a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association consisting of 20 teams from Riga Santander and 22 teams from Riga Smart Bank, and is responsible for organizing these national professional football competitions. In the 2018/2019 season, LaLiga reached more than 2.7 billion people worldwide. Headquartered in Madrid (Spain), it is headquartered in 55 countries with 9 offices and 46 representatives. The association is socially active through the Foundation and is LaLiga Genuine Santander, the world’s first professional football league for football players with intellectual disabilities.

About Microsoft Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation in the age of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to enable everyone and every organization on the planet to do more.

