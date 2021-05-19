Google Maps gets some big changes here





Google’s AI efforts aren’t limited to adding a kind of creepy movement to video messaging like photos and holograms. Software giants are also using the software wisely to apply it to Google Maps, introducing new features into popular root apps.

In its Google I / O keynote, Google elaborated on improving these maps. The changes will be rolled out to both Android and iOS versions of the mapping software within the next few months, introducing some new features while enhancing some of the mapping features you may already be using. I will.

For example, last August, Google released a detailed street map. It shows the exact location of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and other information that needs to be safely obtained from point A to point B. Detailed street maps will be added to support in locations such as Berlin, Seattle and Singapore, according to Google.

However, other Google Maps changes are much more important, including new routing options and enhancements to the AR overlays available on the map. Here are five more interesting changes to Google Maps that will be brought to your phone.

Google Maps eco-friendly route

Asking Google Maps for directions to a location may give you several options in addition to the fastest route with several different routes. Going forward, Google states that the map will also include the most fuel-efficient routes.

(Image credit: Google)

Perhaps Google’s AI will calculate the route to your destination in the most fuel-efficient way, taking into account traffic information, optimal driving speeds, and traffic lights. This is a feature that allows Google Maps to step into Apple Maps, and the environmentally friendly nod is to include EV charging stations along the route for users of electric vehicles.

A safer route for Google Maps

Google also plans to use machine learning skills to calculate safer routes based on helping to avoid situations where sudden interruptions may be required. Specifically, Google Maps takes into account the number of lanes on the road you may drive and the directness of the route, and uses that data to identify the route that requires the least braking. This will reduce the chance of an accident along the way.

(Image credit: Google)

If the estimated time of arrival on the safest route is the same as or not on the other routes, the map will automatically recommend that course.

Google Maps Live View Enhancements

Google Maps Live View mode utilizes augmented reality to provide real-time directions. Subsequent updates also added indoor support. The latest update makes it easy to access Live View directly from the map, adding other relevant information.

Specifically, AR overlays show the shops and restaurants around you. Tap to see how busy you are, read recent reviews, and get more information.

(Image credit: Google)

If you come across a roundabout where several different streets spin off in all directions, new virtual road signs that help you navigate tricky intersections will help as well. Travelers can also use Live View to see where they are in relation to the hotel.

Google map congestion data

One of the great things about Google Maps is that it tells you when a particular business or point of interest is likely to experience a lot of people coming and going, so plan your visit accordingly. I can. (In fact, this feature is so useful that Apple is rumored to be working on its own version for future updates of Apple Maps.)

(Image credit: Google)

Google plans to extend its tools to measure how busy it is, and maps will soon tell you how much walking traffic is in a particular neighborhood or city section. The idea is that if you enjoy the scene that’s happening, you can avoid overcrowded areas or head straight to them.

Improved Google Maps recommendations

The mapping software will tell you about nearby shops, eateries and other attractions, so you can launch Google Maps as well as directions. According to Google, these proposals will be more focused in the future.

Specifically, when you launch Google Maps in the morning, you may see recommendations on where to get your coffee or breakfast instead of your dinner options. On weekend road trips, you’re more likely to see points of interest in Google Maps.

Best Google Pixel 5 Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

data:

(Download speed is 5-12 Mbps, upload speed is 2-5 Mbps)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

data:

(Download speed is 5-12 Mbps, upload speed is 2-5 Mbps)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

15GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

15GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

data:

(Download speed is 5-12 Mbps, upload speed is 2-5 Mbps)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

data:

(Download speed is 5-12 Mbps, upload speed is 2-5 Mbps)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos