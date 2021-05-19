Android 12: Release Date, Beta Downloads, New Features, and Everything We Know Now





Google has made a sophisticated redesign of Android 12.

At the Google I / O developer conference on Tuesday, Android users were finally able to take a closer look at Google’s latest operating system, Android 12. Now available in public beta, Android 12 represents the biggest redesign of the OS in years, with a customizable color palette, updated notifications, and faster, battery-saving performance. And there’s a pretty good idea when the final version will be generally available for download.

Here’s everything you currently know about Android 12 based on the features you’ve seen in the public beta. You may also expect Android 12 to be available to everyone. (If you’re an Apple user, this is all the rumors about upcoming iOS 15 updates.)

Android 12 Release Date: What to Expect

Google unveiled Android 12 this week, but hasn’t announced when the operating system will be generally released. However, Google usually releases the final version of a major Android update around August or September, so there’s still a good idea. Android 11 arrived on September 8, 2020, and Android 10 was launched on September 3, 2019. Upon arrival, as always, Android users will be able to download it for free.

Can I download Android 12 Public Beta now?

The first Android 12 public beta is now available for download on specific devices, including Google Pixel smartphones (how to download the Android 12 public beta is: Previously, developers were available as a developer beta.

However, keep in mind that the beta version is not the final version and is usually buggy. For most people, it’s a good idea to wait until the OS is nearing its final release before downloading. However, if you want to try it early, you should only install the beta on your tester device, not your main device, in case something goes wrong.

How do you download Google Android 12 once it is generally available?

As is usually the case with major Android updates, when and how to get the update depends on the manufacturer of the device, such as Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi. However, usually when the update is published,[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システム更新]>[更新の確認]Go to.

Which devices are compatible with Android 12?

Due to the huge number of Android smartphones available, it is difficult to list all the smartphones that support the update to Android 12. However, in general, you can expect Google Pixel 3 and above to be compatible with Android 12 along with Samsung’s new smartphones. , Huawei, LG, Nokia, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and other manufacturers. The website GetDroidTips has collected an extensive list of devices that are expected to be compatible with Android 12.

The public beta version of Android 12 can be downloaded to Google Pixel 3A or later.

What new features does Stephen Shankland / CNET Android 12 include?

Android 12 is a major OS update with many new features. This is part of what we’ve seen so far in the public beta and Google I / O keynotes.

App privacy feature

On Android 12, Google has added some new privacy features to the app for greater transparency and control. The privacy dashboard helps prevent apps from collecting unwanted information and turns off the camera and microphone in all apps. (The following is how to use the new app privacy feature of Android 12.)

However, keep in mind that these policies are less stringent than Apple’s recent iOS 14 software release policies. This requires an app’s “nutrition label” that informs the user of the personal data that the app is collecting, or permission for the developer to collect the data and track it throughout the app or website.

Currently playing: Watch this: Android 12 Beta Hands-on

9:48

Redesigned notification

Google has redesigned notifications to make them more modern and functional. Tap a notification to go directly to the app or action you want to perform, instead of initiating that action via an intermediary service. This makes everything run faster.

Customized color theme for Pixel smartphones

In Google Pixelphones, when you select a wallpaper, a feature called color extraction updates the entire system, including lock screens, widgets, and notifications, with custom complementary colors.

Double tap option

Another new feature is that you can tap the back of your Android smartphone a set number of times to trigger the selected action. When enabled in the settings below Gestures, you’ll see a list of actions you can set, such as taking screenshots, playing and pausing media, and launching the Google Assistant.

One-handed mode

Android 12 seems to include some design changes that make it easier to operate your Android smartphone with one hand and thumb. XDA Developers has noticed that the updated configuration UI moves the search bar to the bottom of the display for easy access with one hand. We also revealed a new feature called “Silky Home” that makes the entire interface more suitable for one-handed use.

New features in Android 12 make it easy to use your smartphone with one hand.

Juan Garzon / CNET Face-based auto-rotation

Today you can turn your phone portrait or landscape and the screen will be adjusted with you. According to 9to5Google, Android 12 seems to be able to select automatic rotation based on head orientation on Pixel smartphones. For example, when lying down.

Recycle Bin and Recycle Bin Management

According to XDA Developers, Android has a hidden trash / trash can feature, which Google may manage on Android 12. It seems that you can check how much storage space the items in the trash can occupy and put away the trash if necessary.

For more information, check out three great features that Android 12 can perform. This is not the best Android smartphone to buy in 2021 on Android 11.

