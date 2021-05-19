If you’re looking for the ultimate, surely pleasing Father’s Day gift, this Roku voice remote control





It’s no secret that dads, uncles, and dads love good entertainment systems. With that in mind, the new Roku Voice Remote Pro is a great Father’s Day gift to make navigating TV shows, movies, and specials a customizable experience.

Get this: The remote is compatible with most Roku TV devices, including the new Roku Express 4K +, Roku Streambar, Streambar Pro, and both versions of the Roku Streaming Stick and many other Roku devices. Not all models are supported, which is why Rokus remote checking is so useful.

Roku Voice Remote Pro turns your dad’s Roku operating system into a personal assistant. The hands-free remote control allows you to use the HeyRoku feature to invoke voice commands. He can turn the TV on and off, play music, and control the pause, play, and fast-forward features of his favorite shows and movies without taking his finger off.

But what’s one of the coolest parts of remote? If Dad loses it (okay, when), he can use Hey Roku’s simple commands. Where is my remote control? And Roku Voice Remote Pro makes a sound for him to track it.

Another great feature of the Roku Voice Remote Pro is that your dad’s figure can throw headphones and experience personal listening on shows that you (and your family) don’t want to hear.

This remote control is powered by a USB charger, so Dad doesn’t need batteries for this bad boy. In addition, he can set shortcuts with his own voice and adjust the settings.

Father’s Day is here before you know it, so don’t wait to order this $ 30 gift, budget-friendly and easy.

If you like this story, you can also enjoy 8 genuis Father’s Day gifts for dads who don’t want anything.

