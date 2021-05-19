Apple announces new background sound, Apple Watch AssistiveTouch, and eye-tracking accessibility features





Apple today announced the launch of several new accessibility features that will be added to various products and services. According to Apple, these options are designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive impairment, demonstrating Apple’s belief that accessibility is a human right.

Sara Herringer, Senior Director of Apple’s Global Accessibility Policy and Initiative, said: “These new features push the boundaries of innovation with next-generation technologies that bring the fun and capabilities of Apple technology to more people. We can’t wait to share it with our users.”

There are new features such as communication with support staff, iPad operation, Apple Watch operation, etc., summarized below.

Background Sounds-To support neurodiversity, Apple has added background sound features designed to minimize distractions that allow users to focus, calm, and rest. doing. Balanced, bright or dark noise sounds, and sea, rain, or stream sounds are available. You can set all sounds to play in the background to mask unwanted environmental and external noise. According to Apple, sound mixes with or hides underneath other audio and system sounds. AssistiveTouch-For users with restricted mobility, AssistiveTouch allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display or controls. With a built-in motion sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and machine learning on the device, Apple Watch detects subtle differences between muscle movement and tendon activity, and uses hand gestures such as pinch and clinch to move the cursor on the screen. Control Assistive Touch will be available later this year. iPad Eye Tracking-later this year, the iPad OS will support third-party eye tracking devices, allowing people to control the iPad with their own eyes. SignTime-SignTime allows customers to communicate with Apple Care and retail customer care using a web browser using American Sign Language in the United States, British Sign Language in the United Kingdom (BSL), or French Sign Language in France (LSF). I will. SignTime will be available on May 20th. New Emoji Customization-The new emoji will better represent the user with oxygen tubes, cochlear implants, and soft helmets for hats. VoiceOver Improvements-A recent update to VoiceOver allows users to find out more about people, text, table data, and other objects in images. VoiceOver can describe a person’s position along with other objects in the image. Markup allows users to personalize their photos by adding image descriptions. MFi Hearing Aid Improvements-Apple introduces new support for two-way hearing aids to enable hands-free phone and FaceTime conversations. Next-generation models of MFi partners will be available later this year. Headphone Accommodation Audiogram-Headphone Accommodation gets audiogram support so users can import the latest hearing test results to customize their audio. Switch-controlled sound actions-This replaces physical buttons and switches with mouth sounds such as clicks, pops, and “ee” sounds for users who are restricted from moving without speaking. Display and text size settings-Customize each app for users with color blindness or other visual impairments to make your screen easier to see.

Apple is announcing these new features to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 20th. Apple is also celebrating new additions to Apple Fitness +, Today at Apple, the App Store, Apple TV apps, and more.

Many of these new features will be released later this year. This suggests that it will be included in the iOS 15 update that Apple plans to present at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple’s full announcement has more details about what’s coming and when, and it’s worth checking out.

