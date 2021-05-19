How to get Windows 10 May 2021 update now





The Windows 10 May 2021 Update, launched Tuesday, is one of Microsoft’s twice-yearly milestone feature updates, despite its boring name. This particular feature is fairly light on new features for fairness and instead focuses on improving overall stability and quality of life. However, if you want to install Windows 10 May 2021 Update today, you need to take some precautions.

In a blog post introducing the upgrade, Microsoft said the May 2021 update, also known as version 21H1, will be available to people who are first running the latest version of Windows 10, but everyone once. You don’t see it in, so you have to go look for it. Microsoft’s John Cable states that it initially adopted a seeker-based measurement approach for the May 2021 update rollout. We are adjusting availability over the next few weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all users, so updates may not be available immediately.

It often shows how to check if the May 2021 update can be installed today if it is available on your PC, either through Windows Update itself or by forcing the issue in the download.

However, make sure your data is backed up before trying either. Rarely these days, strange things can happen when you perform an operating system upgrade. If you don’t already have your system installed, check out the PC Worlds Guide for the best backup software and the best online backup services. We also rated the best free backup software and services, but the free options tend to be more limited in functionality.

Has everything been saved? good. let’s go.

The first (and easiest) way is[スタート]>[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to big[更新の確認]Is to click the button. If you’re lucky, a feature update for Windows 10, version 21H1 will be available, giving you the option to see what’s new or just start the installation. Wait for it to download and install, reboot when prompted, and bum! You are running the latest and highest version of Windows.

However, that method is not always reliable. If you don’t see it, go to Microsoft’s Windows 10 download page instead.

At the top, you’ll see a large banner indicating that the May 10, 2021 Windows update is available.Below that[今すぐ更新]Click the button to download the Microsoft Windows 10 Update Assistant software.Open it and the second[今すぐ更新]Click the button. The software scans your computer to make sure it is compatible.

If so, you will have to wait for Windows 10 May 2021 to be downloaded and installed on your PC. Once everything is in place, you will be asked to restart your PC to complete the upgrade process. (Again, make sure your data is backed up first!)

If your update assistant says your computer is not compatible with the May 2021 update, do not force a clean install of the operating system when the ISO file becomes available. .. Microsoft whitelists your PC after you’ve verified that it’s safe from (probably) annoying bugs. Installing the May 2021 update on a PC that is not yet compatible runs the risk of stability issues. Don’t do it

