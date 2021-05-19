Infinite Darkness Will Appear on Netflix on July 8th [Trailer]





Resident Evil, known as the gold standard for survival horror games and shipping more than 110 million units worldwide, continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary with the original CG anime series RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness. It will be released exclusively on Netflix on July 8th. , 2021.

Netflix also looked back at the next series, revealing both the main trailer and key art. The main trailer teases some of the upcoming events Leon and Claire will face, including battlefield scenes, zombie attacks, and mysterious tyrants. Check it out and read more about RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness below.

Synopsis: Six years ago (2000), a US Special Forces helicopter intervening in the Penamstan Civil War fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Maddog, who was on the same battlefield, refused orders from the command center and instead went to save the survivors of the crash. However, the special forces have already been wiped out. Mad Dog, led by Captain Jason, was also forced to flee to survive.

But there, Jason and his troops probably saw dead special forces moving in a strange way …

Currently (2006), a hacking incident has occurred in a top secret White House file. Four agents, including “Heroes of Penamstan” Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, were invited to the White House to investigate the case. However, when the lights suddenly go out, you are forced to defeat a horde of mysterious zombies with the SWAT team. Later, the top secret file was found to be related to the Shanghai Institute of Biology, and Leon and three other agents decided to investigate the clues. As they head to Shanghai on a state-of-the-art submarine, a swarm of rat-like bioorganic weapons (BOWs) suddenly attacks and puts them in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to help refugees, Terrasave staff Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a non-verbal boy. Annoyed by this painting, which appears to depict a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation. She finally found a horrifying experiment that took place during the Penamstan Civil War. Leon and Claire approach the unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also found that fears that could destroy peace were slowly approaching …

Leon S. Kennedy (CV: Nick Apostolides) Leon is a former raccoon police officer who was involved in a zombie outbreak on the first day of work and worked bravely to save the survivors. Following this, he was scouted by a government agent and performed a top secret mission as an agent under the direct command of the President of the United States. Leon has excellent survival skills, as well as first-class physical and decision-making skills. He succeeds in his mission to save the president’s kidnapped daughter, Ashley, and gains the president’s ultimate credibility.

Claire Redfield (CV: Stephanie Panicero) Claire is an employee of TerraSave, a non-governmental organization that rescues victims of bioterrorism and chemical attacks. She was a motorcycle-loving college student when she encountered a zombie outbreak in Raccoon City. She learned self-defense from her brother Chris, who was a member of the special forces, so despite being a civilian, she has a variety of combat skills. Leon and she are like old war companions who fled together from Raccoon City.

Jason (CV: Ray Chase) Jason is a former captain of the US Army Special Forces Team Mad Dogs and is now a Federal Bureau of Investigation. Six years ago (2000), he saved an isolated unit in Penamstan, which was devastated by the civil war. He is now called the “Hero of Penamstan”. He has a calm attitude and can manage various situations.

Shen May (CV: Jona Xiao) Shen May is a federal agent familiar with computer science. She travels to Shanghai with Leon and Jason to find the cause of the White House hack.

Patrick (CV: Billy Kamets) Patrick is a new US agent with little intelligence experience. He thinks Leon is just a lucky man. He respects Jason as a hero.

Graham (CV: Joe J. Thomas) President of the United States. He once went to Europe and trusts Leon, who saved his daughter Ashley, who was kidnapped by a cult called Los Illuminado.

Wilson (CV: Doug Stone) A hardline politician who has been promoted from a former soldier to the Secretary of Defense. He is ambitious and does whatever it takes to reach his goals.

Ryan (CV: Brad Venable) A close adviser to President Graham. His opinion often clashes with hard-line Secretary of Defense Wilson.

Biohazard: Infinite Darkness directed by Eiichiro Hasumi.

Are you a fan of Resident Evil and Anime? Why not check out RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness in July? Please let us know in the comments below or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also keep a personal conversation with me on Twitter @ josh_millican.

