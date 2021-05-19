St. Brain Valley High School Presents Innovative Ideas to UC Health Experts





After more than a year of collaboration, research, and design, students from four groups in the St. Brain Valley School District gave UC Health’s top innovation and patient experience experts the best ideas about the future of healthcare earlier this month. I made a suggestion.

Team CUTE won the honor of top innovator in the first Hospital Room of the Future Challenge for the design of an autonomous robot that delivers food around the hospital to free up hospital staff time and resources. Team members were Jocelyn Gunn of Niwot High School, Alex Miller and Ryan Velarde of Erie High School, and Mia Novick of Longmont High School.

This project was an opportunity to see another aspect of healthcare that I had never seen before. I’ve always been very passionate about biology and medicine, but I’ve never really considered the technical aspects that take place behind the scenes, Gunn said. It was really interesting to see how these two areas merged and what they meant for the healthcare sector.

Dr. Richard Zane, CUHealthschief Innovation Officer, Professor and Chairman of Emergency Medicine at CU School of Medicine, was one of the six experts on the panel.

Over the past year, students in St. Brain Valley have studied the challenges facing healthcare today and sought ways to create new solutions by tackling the challenges using scientific processes. He said he was creative, innovative and tackling the problem in new ways without fear. Through this unique partnership, UC Health has provided students with the opportunity to learn from professionals for future innovators, scientists, researchers, clinicians, and patient experience leaders. We encouraged people to think outside the box and were very impressed with their efforts today.

Other team projects include an intensive care unit aimed at promoting comfort and healing, glasses and apps that help staff prioritize patient needs, and monitoring patients with cardiac arrest recovering at home. Included a watch design.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders in solving the most complex challenges in our world,” said SVVSD director Don Haddad. Working with one of our best partners, UC Health, we offer rigorous learning opportunities and experiences that give students a strong competitive advantage to succeed in today’s complex and globalized economy. I will. “

This challenge is part of a unique partnership between the St. Brain Valley School’s Innovation Center and UC Health’s exciting innovators, which has spawned ideas for the future of healthcare. As part of the challenge, students visited UC Health Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont with patients, doctors, nurses and other staff when visiting multiple areas of the hospital, including hospital rooms, operating rooms and emergency departments. I had the opportunity to speak. , And the birth suite. Students will also visit the UC Healths Virtual Health Center in Metro Denver to learn about how the system applies virtual health features and visit the Catalyst Health-Tech Innovation Building in Metro Denver, a unique incubator for inspiration. Implemented an idea by an expert at a UC Healths Innovation Center. And a hub for new healthcare ideas.

