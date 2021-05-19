Kelly builds food technology and innovation center in Queensland, Australia





Kelly develops a dedicated food technology and innovation center of excellence in Queensland, Australia, including pilot plants, laboratories and tasting facilities. It will also serve as the new headquarters in Australia and New Zealand, and Sydney’s current facility has a dedicated R & D application hub.

The new facility is in line with Kelly’s globally recognized innovation strategy focused on consumer value creation to reflect changing industry needs and unleash opportunities for sector growth in Australia and New Zealand. Said Christine Giuliano, General Manager of Kelly Australia and New Zealand. Press release. More importantly, it brings the benefits of our global technology to local food and beverage producers and supports the development of local industry. Our team at the new center leverages Kerrys R & D networks, global insights, market knowledge, cooking and application expertise around the world to provide solutions that ultimately deliver exciting products that resonate with the local market. You will be able to customize it.

The new center will bring together end-to-end food innovation cycles, speed time to market for new product development, and enhance Kelly’s ability to drive regional food innovation. We will also create ongoing employment opportunities for graduates through the Kellys Graduate Program and promote placement through partnerships with local universities.

According to Giuliano, we are investing in local talent and working to develop the next generation of Australian food scientists. We look forward to supporting the region’s strong, sustainable and important food and beverage manufacturing sector, given its consistency with Queensland’s and Kelly’s growth strategies.

