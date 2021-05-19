How powerful is “Grand Theft Auto V”?





When a video game company wants to make a game as a profitable service even after its release, there is one model title. GrandTheft Auto V. Everyone knows the popularity of the GrandTheftAuto series, but it’s hard to believe that even the most optimistic developers knew that games released in 2013 would continue to be relevant until 2021.

Still, that’s exactly what’s happening. We already knew that the game would be ported to next-generation consoles, but it was a safe assumption to assume that it was just a port and nothing else. However, as we approach the November release schedule, it’s becoming clear that Rockstar will place some resources behind this port. Via VideoGamesChronicle.

On Tuesday, Rockstar said this summer’s update to GTA Online will include an enhanced version and special perks to take advantage of the enhanced version when a player drops.

In addition, more fun surprises are planned, including surprises for GTA Online players to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III.

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most iconic titles ever released, with over 140 million units sold and continuing to exceed expectations, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said. Zelnick says.

In fact, the 2020 calendar sold more copies of Grand Theft Auto V than any other year, except in 2013, when it was first launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360.

GTAV is abnormal. It’s already the most profitable media in history, but how it got to that point is unlike any other long-lasting title. The long life of the game is not unprecedented, but it is usually the case with MMOs such as World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. However, these titles change frequently over their lifetime. Extensions are released, the world changes, and the game itself shows major updates. The addition of GTA V is much minor in comparison.

This doesn’t mean that GTAV developers haven’t done anything to improve the game. Since the launch of new missions and events, they have been working tirelessly to add content to GTA Online. Main games have received new features on the port, but traditional console games usually lose momentum after a year or two, even with this type of support. The fact that GTA V has survived so long tells us how much the community around the game enjoys GTA V, but for the game to be the most profitable ever, it’s just We need more than a stubborn community.

Like many modern video games, many can be traced back to Twitch. Online streaming services can keep your game alive after its release. Also, something like Among Us can become popular years after it was first released. GTA V is a fun game on its own, but its long-standing popularity can be traced back to Twitch.

GTA V is a game that is regularly appreciated on Twitch. As of 10 am EST on Tuesday, there are 130,000 viewers. So what exactly is everyone on Twitch doing? Roleplaying! GTA as a franchise has always been the most enjoyable when players control their experience. The game releases you to the world and says, “Do whatever you want,” but how fun it is depends on your imagination. Some players can only play within the constraints of the game, while others have been able to go far beyond that and have their own experience.

When the developer added an online element to it, the player took it off and ran, creating its own universe. The easiest and most popular way to play GTAV right now is to create a character and role-play it with others. This isn’t just what nerds do in the basement. NBA stars like Anthony Davis are also looking forward to it.

Nothing in video games is as powerful as a player’s choice. When players are given the opportunity to leave and make something for themselves, they can play the game far beyond their limits. GTA V itself is an award-winning game that was considered one of the best games on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

GTAV in 2021 is an immersive experience where players want to be anything. That’s how it’s still the most profitable video game ever.

