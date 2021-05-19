11 things we know about Google and Samsung’s new smartwatch operating system





Yesterday, there was significant news that Google and Samsung would integrate Wear OS and Tizen-based smartwatch platforms into one operating system. The new software is now called Wear, but its name may change as you approach the first device that ships with it.

The integrated platform aims to provide Android smartwatches with a significant boost and a much simpler strategy. Developers can also create apps and widgets for a single OS instead of splitting their work between Wear OS and Tizen. Much of this is explained in more detail in the video below, but you can also focus on the big highlights.

Faster than Wear OS

Speed ​​and responsiveness were one of the main issues when Google and Samsung made this announcement in the I / O 2021 keynote. Both companies claim that the app now opens up to 30% faster than Wear OS. Google also promises smooth user interface animation and motion. This is not necessarily the strength of Wear OS.

Battery life will also be stepped up

This is not surprising, as Samsung smartwatches already lasted longer than Wear OS products on a daily basis. The company lends its hardware expertise to Google to ensure better stamina. Samsung has implemented the best technology to provide optimized performance, advanced sensor batch processing and low power display technology to ensure efficient and long-lasting battery, Samsung Chang Hyun Yun said I wrote it after the news on Tuesday. According to Google’s Bjorn Kilburn, customers can expect useful optimizations such as running a heart rate sensor continuously during the day, tracking sleep at night, and using the battery the next day.

The next Samsung Galaxy Watch runs Wear

Samsung has confirmed that the following smartwatches and everything else in the pipeline will run an integrated wear platform. However, the company noted that it would take over some of the popular hardware elements such as the rotating bezel mechanism.

The standalone Google Maps app provides turn-by-turn navigation

A report from Wired found that there are plans for a Google Maps app on Wear with a new user interface that works even when the smartphone isn’t carried. This suggests support for cellular data in the new integrated platform.

Spotify and YouTube Music apps support offline download

Spotify has already allowed Samsung smartwatch owners to download songs for offline listening, and now the same convenience extends to Wear. This is one of the things Spotify for Apple Watch hasn’t done yet.

Google has also confirmed that YouTube Music will be available on Wear. Like Spotify, it includes full support for offline listening.

Fitbit activity tracking is built into the platform

Google, which completed its Fitbit acquisition earlier this year, will integrate some of its brand’s health and activity tracking capabilities into Wear. Future premium Fitbit wearables will also run an integrated platform.

Device makers will be able to customize their look and feel

Google sought on Tuesday to emphasize that the platform isn’t just for itself and Samsung. All device makers will be able to add a customized user experience on the platform, Kilburn said. If Google wants to keep companies like Garmin on the new platform, it turns out to be important. And we can’t forget the many traditional watchmakers Fossil, Citizen, TAG Heuer and others that have fallen behind Wear OS in recent years due to the lack of Google’s flagship smartwatch.

Apps should be faster and easier to develop using the new API

The Wears app uses the latest Android development techniques such as Jetpack and Kotlin to achieve the best possible performance. Google is also committed to making life easier for app makers with new APIs that cover tiles, medical services, watchfaces, complications and more. In addition, activity indicators are displayed when certain functions are running in the background.

Some Wear OS smartwatches may be upgraded to Wear

There’s no firm promise yet, but Google hasn’t completely said at least that existing products won’t be updated to the new operating system. The company told 9to5Google that when a new version is released later this year, more updates will be shared on the timeline.

Samsung does not update Galaxy Watch model to Wear

Samsung has no plans to update the Galaxy Watch line to wear, but said it has no intention of leaving its current customers in the dust after launching the hardware hardware release. Customers who already have a Tizen OS-based Galaxy smartwatch will continue to receive software support for at least three years after the product launch, the company said Tuesday. However, it seems plausible that the old Galaxy smartwatch has some features and new Wear tricks that never go on.

Samsung will take over that watch face designer tool

Some people out there really care about choosing a good watch face with an expensive smartwatch. Google and Samsung have promised a wide range of style combinations, and Samsung has passed on its design tools to Wired, saying that many companies will be able to use their own watch faces in their clothing.

Unknown

Google and Samsung shared decent information on the first day, but still didn’t answer some important questions. We need to learn more over the summer for the fall hardware season.

When will the first Wear smartwatch be available? Is the underlying operating system closer to Wear OS or Tizen? (It looks like the former, considering that developers use Android tools to create apps.) Is there a helper app you need, like some Samsung watches? Will Wear continue to offer some similarities in iOS support? What about Samsung Pay and Bixby? Are they both on their wrists?

