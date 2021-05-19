Fortnite has generated over $ 100 million in revenue for Apple





When another chapter of the Apple vs. Epic Games trial unfolds today, Michael Schmid, head of App Store business development for games, said more than $ 100 million from fees raised from Apple’s offering of Fortnite on the App Store. Said that it generated revenue.

As Bloomberg reported, Schmidt did not specify the exact amount and said it was “inappropriate” to share this information as to whether revenues would exceed $ 200 million.

Epic’s Fortnite spent almost two years on the App Store from 2018 until last year when it was removed. Michael Schmid’s report was ambiguous, but according to a study by mobile app market data firm Sensor Tower, revenue is actually well over $ 100 million, and for Apple it’s over $ 354 million. I am.

“The App Store accounts for the majority of this revenue, and game players spend more than $ 1 billion on the Apple Marketplace,” a May 2020 report shows. “The United States has the highest revenue from Fortnite on mobile, accounting for $ 632.2 million, or about 63% of total spending. The United Kingdom ranks second with $ 38.2 million (3.8%) and Switzerland with 36.3 million. It was ranked 3rd in the dollar (3.6%).

According to Bloomberg, “Schmidt said Apple has spent $ 1 million marketing Fortnite on the App Store over the past 11 months. Epic lawyer Lauren Moskowitz has made $ 100 million in revenue. I valued spending a million dollars as a good deal. “

As the Apple vs. Epic Games trial reaches its third week this week, Apple Fellow’s Phil Schiller revealed that it will cost $ 50 million to detail WWDC, the App Store Small Business Program, and more. For this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to testify in proceedings, which could be a failure.

