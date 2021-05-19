How to get a new Genshin Impact Live Wallpaper featuring Yura





Yura officially lives in Genshin Impact, and she has a flashy new animated wallpaper to celebrate.

Mihoyo launched Eula, a five-star character using the latest Cryo, and sent the banner live yesterday. To celebrate her release, Mihoyo has released a new live wallpaper available from the N0va application.

If you are unfamiliar with this term, “live” wallpapers are just animated wallpapers and may be accompanied by music. They were a big hit on Steam using applications such as Wallpaper Engine, and Mihoyo released earlier this year for other characters such as Ganyu, Venti, Barbara and GeoTraveler. All of them are still available.

Related: Switch version of Genshin Impact seems to be delayed due to hardware issues

Visit Mihoyo’s official website for the N0va Desktop application available on Windows to get the latest Eula wallpapers. N0va is also available on iOS and the Google Play Store, so you can enjoy Mihoyo’s new wallpapers on most devices.Once downloaded, the app[おすすめ]Go to Options and you should see the Eula icon hanging.

You have to choose a download before using her, but it waits a bit. Download the Eula scene and you will be able to use her as a lock screen, background, or both.

If you want to keep the animated Eula desktop, you need to keep the N0va app running, so be careful not to quit. If you don’t finish, you will lose your Eula wallpaper. Also, if new Cryo users don’t like it, Mihoyo has added some new animated wallpapers for another game, Honkai Impact 3rd. This includes one of Asuka’s Evangelion crossover events earlier this year.

Until recently, Mihoyo has been showing off Lumi, a cute virtual girl who roams and knocks on monitor screens, primarily using the N0va application. As Mihoyo announced plans to localize otome games earlier this year, the company continues to diverge from Genshin Impact goods alone.

If you’re ready to dive into Genshin again, Eula has just come out and already has some recommendations on how to prepare her.

Next: Mass Effect’s Sane Trios Hardboiled Tragedy

Apex Legend: What is a Treasure Pack?

About the author Andrea Shearon (342 articles published)

Andrea Shearon is the news editor of The Gamer, who loves everything about RPGs and horror. Find her on Twitter via @Maajora.

Other works by Andrea Shearon

Expand to read the full text

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos