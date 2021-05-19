Higher Logic announces partnership with Association Technology Solutions to bring new innovations to iMIS customers





Arlington, Virginia, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-HigherLogic, an industry-leading community engagement platform, today announces a partnership with Association Technology Solutions (ATS) to build next-generation HigherLogic products and iMIS engagement. Did. Advanced Solutions International (ASI) management system. This innovative solution gives Higher Logic iMIS customers access to their unique 360-degree view, further enhancing the member experience.

The main improvements are as follows.

Dynamic synchronization of profile fields to enhance context-based content New query for creating and managing use case-driven listings Ability to manage custom fields for content member data Key to iMIS for results-driven dashboard views Rewrite Community and Campaign Engagement Activities

“More than ever, it’s more important to support the journey of our members. At HigherLogic, our experience of supporting more than 11 million iMIS association members in our community engagement solutions has provided a foundation for innovation and growth, and it’s just getting started. That’s it. ” Higher Logic Chief Product Officer, James Willie. “This partnership with ATS is the next step in our journey to enable key business processes, from marketing tools designed for association marketers to dedicated communities designed for the association experience. “

As one of the global leaders in iMIS solution providers, ATS has unique experience in the areas of association management, accounting, and computer technology. iMIS integrates database management and web publishing into a single system to help you correlate with operational efficiency, increased revenue, and continuous performance gains.

“Association Technology Solutions is pleased to bring the vast iMIS knowledge and long history of integrating iMIS with third-party solutions, along with the knowledge and skills of the Higher Logic team, to enable next-generation integration of Higher Logic and iMIS engagement management systems. Randy Richter, Director and Partner of Technology Solutions at ATS, said: “I’m looking forward to the new power this gives iMIS users.”

Edward Wendling, ASI’s Vice President of Marketing, said: “Customers can leverage the collective strengths of these integrations to improve the member experience.”

Higher Logic and ASI will conduct a series of webinsars showing how the application of these integrations will help the association engage its members in new ways. Visit higherlogic.com for the complete webinar series.

About HigherLogic HigherLogic is an industry-leading, human-centric engagement platform that provides a strong online community and communication tools to engage at every stage of your member and customer journey. Higher Logic offers a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over 10 years of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers and represent an online community of more than 350,000 with more than 200 million users in more than 42 countries around the world. For more information, please visit HigherLogic.com.

ATS Association Technology Solutions, LLC (ATS) is ATS, Inc., which was established in 1995. Founded in 2006 by our staff. In addition to selling and supporting the entire iMIS software solution, our staff uses web development and design, databases, programming, and technology to improve business processes. As a Certified iMIS Solution Provider (AiSP), ATS uniquely combines experience in association management, accounting, and computer technology, making us one of the leading iMIS solution providers in the country. ATS focuses on selling, supporting, and training iMIS software solutions.

Media Contact: Morghan Cope PR Communication Specialist[email protected]

Source high-order logic

Related Links

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos