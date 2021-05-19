Apple cites “important” malware on the Mac while defending the iOS App Store in a Fortnite trial





Once known for security, Apple computers have struggled.

More than a decade ago, Apple posted an ad where a man called a “PC” repeatedly sneezes while explaining a computer virus to a confused companion called a “Mac.” “You shouldn’t come back, which is a nuisance,” said comedian John Hodgman, who plays the PC in the ad. “Don’t be a hero. Last year there were 114,000 known viruses for PC.”

“PC, not Mac,” said Justin Long, who plays Apple computers, before the PC collapsed.

Now the times have changed.

As Apple recorded the most successful Mac computer sales in history, software engineering director Craig Federighi said attacks have also increased. “Today, Macs have an unacceptable level of malware,” he said in a testimony defending Apple in a proceeding with Fortnite maker Epic Games in a California court Wednesday.

Federighi also added that Apple identifies some malware on its own or with the help of third parties each week and uses an embedded system to automatically remove them from the customer’s computer. But still, they can infect hundreds of thousands of computers before Apple counteracts them. For example, since May last year, Federighi said there were 130 types of Mac malware, only one of which infected 300,000 systems.

Federighi believes the Mac is safer than the PC, but revealed that the Mac faces a “significantly bigger malware problem” than the iPhone, iPad, and other devices. “It’s an endless game of whac-a-mole.”

Apple’s choice to effectively attack the security of its software may seem shocking after years of criticizing competing PCs for being unsafe. However, Apple is currently defending the App Store for iPhone and iPad in California courts, and Epic is asking judges to force major changes. The court is considering whether Apple can remove phones and tablets from the wall and install apps only from the App Store. Epic says Apple’s approach is too restrictive and requires competing technologies to be allowed on mobile phones as well.

Federighi described Apple’s restrictive approach as an important part of protecting more than a billion iPhones in active use. “This is an attractive target,” he added, pointing out the camera, microphone, location data, and two-step authentication technology that come standard with modern smartphones. “All of this can make access or control to these devices of great value to an attacker.”

Apple isn’t the only one recognizing the growing plight of computer attacks. Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes wrote last year that the amount of malware detected on Macs exceeded that of PCs for the first time. And one of the reasons was overconfident Apple users.

“People need to understand that it’s not safe just because they’re using a Mac,” Malwarebytes’ director of Mac and mobile and report contributor Thomas Reed told Recode at the time. “There is a growing threat to Macs that still hit people who still believe that’Macs are not infected by viruses.'”

However, malware is not just attacking customers’ computers. Variants, such as ransomware that allow hackers to lock computer files until the victim pays the ransom, pose a national security threat. Just last week, hackers forced Colonial Pipeline Co to shut down before paying more than $ 4.4 million to regain access to the system. The drama caused panic buying and gas shortages throughout the East Coast of the United States.

Despite the increasing number of attacks on Mac computers, Apple has regularly strengthened its security. The company regularly incorporates new security features into its Mac OS software updates, and more will be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June this summer.

