Google data center with carbon intelligent computing





As Google continues to spend billions of dollars building new data centers around the world, public cloud and search giants will be able to process data such as Google Photos and YouTube videos in a data center with more green power available. It states that it will shift to.

Beginning in 2021, Google’s Carbon Intelligent Computing will move workloads from data center to data center based on renewable energy available in more than one-third of non-production workloads.

“By 2030, we plan to completely decarbonize our electricity usage every hour of every day. One way to do this is to coordinate our operations in real time and already use it. To get the most out of the clean energy possible, “Ross Koningstein, co-founder of Google’s Carbon-Intelligent Computing project, said in a blog post. “This is the latest milestone in carbon intelligent computing. Google will be able to shift mobile computing tasks between different data centers based on the hourly availability of carbon-free energy in the region. became.”

The region’s carbon-free energy includes a variety of energy sources such as the sun and wind, and Google is shifting to the nearest data center with renewable energy sources that can use computing. Google’s Carbon Intelligent Computing Platform predicts the day before how much a particular grid will rely on carbon-intensive energy to shift computing around the world and prioritize carbon-free, power-rich regions Use the.

Google’s Carbon Intelligent Platform began shifting the timing of workloads in the data center in 2020 and was developed to match energy usage with the availability of more green power. This was Google’s foundation for migrating real computing power to a more environmentally friendly data center.

“Shifting computing tasks across locations is a logical advancement of the first step in carbon-aware computing, which was to shift computing over time. Data centers make flexible tasks By being able to shift to different times of the day, we’re able to use more power when we have abundant carbon-free energy sources such as sunlight and wind, “says Google’s Koningstein. Mr. says. “Currently, the latest updates can also shift more electricity usage to places where carbon-free energy is available.”

Google first applies the Carbon Intelligent Computing Platform to media processing that encodes, analyzes and processes millions of multimedia files such as YouTube, Google Photos and videos uploaded to Google Drive. The platform is the cleanest grid available worldwide for these compute jobs, and will increasingly reserve and use hourly compute capacity.

From the perspective of Google Cloud developers and customers, prioritize a cleaner grid and select regions with higher carbon-free energy scores to maximize the percentage of carbon-free energy that powers your app. It can also be converted to.

Google spends billions of dollars each year building and equipping new hyperscale data centers around the world to expand the reach of Google’s cloud services. In fact, the three public cloud giants, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, now account for more than 50% of the world’s largest data centers.

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred record data center spending levels led by AWS, Microsoft and Google, reaching $ 37 billion in the third quarter of 2020 alone.

