Great Tips for Experience-based Retail — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





1. Establish a clear value proposition

Apple was one of the early pioneers of hands-on retail.

For the past two decades, whether it’s London’s Regent Street flagship store or a small storefront in a suburban shopping center, Apple stores have maintained the company’s long-standing value proposition to provide a great user experience. It was.

The company took what it knew would work for its customers in the digital world and transformed those concepts into value-added physical store settings that only physical entities could offer.

Its genius bars, classes, lectures, and other in-store events, combined with the ability of sales consultants to roam the store freely (rather than being constrained by traditional tilpoints) to assist customers, It sets a new standard for what it means, providing an unparalleled in-store shopping experience.

2. Accept e-commerce

Apple’s impact on store evolution in driving tenacious relationships with customers cannot be exaggerated.

Thinking back to the early days of e-commerce during the dot-com boom, it quickly became clear that the role of the store would change for many retailers, including Apple.

It was clear to Apple that the first storefront and subsequent stores, founded in May 2001, need to be more than a transaction center.

The Apple Store has a final international presence that further develops the brand as a global leader in technology, and how to design an experience that gives customers a reason to visit the store quickly and buy more and more often. It became an example.

But these stores didn’t just collect traffic. The variety of services and experiences Apple offers in-store provides universal evidence that physical locations can once again become the center of the customer journey.

Apple has shown to the world that success in retail is more important than expanding its physical presence online.

3. Rethink your in-store experience (and over and over again)

Just as Apple has reinvented the way we work, create, consume, and interact with mobile devices, tech giants, and now retailers, are expected to do in-store on their shopping journeys. Reinvented the role of

Before Apple opened its first storefront, we had to go to the store to see and try the product or have it returned before making a purchase.

Next came the Apple Store. Here, the transaction does not seem to be the most important in the menu. You can talk to the “genius” of the product, play with the latest technology on display, and learn how to shoot a movie from your handheld device.

It is backed by a knowledgeable sales consultant who can answer quick customer questions, check store inventory, schedule genius bar reservations, and place custom orders. Low pressure option bonus.

Suddenly, the store has become an integral part of the overall brand experience, not just a trading hub.

Other retailers are paying attention and looking for ways to use their own version of the Genius Bar to enhance the in-store experience and add value unique to the individual store environment and the products they sell. I am.

It will be interesting to see where it will land in the next 20 years (or 2041 if you believe it).

But if there’s one thing retailers need to address, it’s long before retail social Darwinism eliminates all the remaining brick and mortar experience that doesn’t meet this golden standard set by Apple. It doesn’t take long. already.

