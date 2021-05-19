The World Series of War Zones will host four events, each with a prize pool of $ 300,000.





Activision has announced that the World Series of War Zone Tournament will feature a $ 300,000 prize pool for each of the four different events. This is the biggest award in the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to date, and has been downloaded over 100 million times, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allegedly boosting game sales.

In the World Series of War Zones, four tournaments will be held in Call of Duty Battle Royale mode. The Semi-Invitational Program is a separate trio-based and duo-based contest for each region of North America and the European Union.

Fans can expect Warzone’s biggest stars, streamers, and community members to team up to compete for large prizes in custom Warzone lobby contests. This kind of announcement has the potential to inspire the entire esports scene around Call of Duty. Call of Duty League is mid-season focused on Cold Wars multiplayer maps. I interviewed esports pros like Kenny Williams of LA Thieves about Warzone, but said he didn’t have time to play because he had to focus on the map for his tournament play.

And that brings me the real point of this story. I’ve been playing Warzone since day one and have won seven in all modes including Warzone, Rebirth Island, Plunder and Resurgence. Friends like Anthony Palma and Duke Schnepf from Griffin Gaming Partners led me to victory. So I think it’s time for us to get in and lead them to victory and get some of that $ 300,000 prize pool.

Seriously, I think the Warzone tournament and esports scenes are lagging behind because of this. It’s hard to see and it’s hard to get more viewers, but there’s nothing better than hosting an event to make such a game even more attractive and popular.

