Google puts the AI ​​language at the center of I / O, ignoring the problematic past of the company





At the Google I / O developer conference yesterday, the company outlined future ambitious plans built on advanced language AI. According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, these systems allow users to naturally interact with their computers to find information and organize their lives. All you need to do is speak, and the machine answers.

However, for many in the AI ​​community, this conversation had a notable absence. Google responds to its own investigation into the dangers of such systems.

Language models like Google carry a lot of difficult risks

In December 2020 and February 2021, Google first fired Timnit Gebru and then Margaret Mitchell, co-leader of the Ethical AI team. The story of their departure is complicated, but it was triggered by a pair of co-authored papers (with non-Google researchers) investigating the risks associated with the language model that Google is currently presenting as the key to its future. .. As the papers and other criticisms point out, these AI systems have many drawbacks, including the generation of abusive and racist language. Coding of racial and gender bias by speech. It is generally impossible to classify facts from fiction. For many in the AI ​​world, Google’s dismissal of Gebru and Mitchell has censored their work.

For some viewers, this technology is due to differences in corporate language and behavior, as Pichai outlined how Google’s AI model should always be designed with fairness, accuracy, safety, and privacy in mind. Questions arose about the ability to protect.

Google introduced a new large-scale language model to LaMDA on I / O and tweeted Meredith Whittaker, an AI equity researcher and co-founder of the AI ​​Now Institute. This is Co. An indicator of strategic importance to the team. The team spends months preparing for these announcements. Tl; dr This plan came about when Google fired Timnit and tried to curb her research criticizing this approach.

Google introduced a new large-scale language model to LaMDA with I / O. This is Co. An indicator of strategic importance to the team. The team spends months preparing for these announcements. Tl; dr This plan was implemented when Google fired Timnit and tried to curb her research criticizing this approach https://t.co/6VObPJ1ebo

Meredith Whittaker (@mer__edith) May 18, 2021

Gebble himself tweeted. This is the so-called ethical wash, which refers to the tendency of the tech industry to trumpet ethical concerns while ignoring discoveries that impede a company’s ability to make a profit.

Professor Emily Bender of the University of Washington co-authored a treatise with Gebble and Mitchell, but talking to The Verge, Google’s presentation raised her concerns about the company’s ability to secure such technologies. He said he never eased.

From a blog post [discussing LaMDA] Given history, I’m not sure that Google is actually paying attention to the risks posed in this treatise, the vendor said. For one thing, they dismissed two of the authors of the treatise, nominally on the treatise. If the problem we raise is the one they are facing head-on, they deliberately robbed the expertise relevant to the task.

Google needs to be more clear about how to tackle these dangers

In a blog post about LaMDA, Google highlights many of these issues and emphasizes that the work requires further development. Language may be one of the best tools for humankind, but like all other tools, it can be misused, writes Senior Research Director Zoubin Ghahramani and Product Management Vice President Eli Collins. I will. Language-trained models can spread their misuse, for example, by internalizing prejudice, reflecting malicious statements, and replicating misleading information.

But vendors say the company is obfuscating the issue and needs to be clear about how it is addressing the issue. For example, she says Google refers to scrutinizing the languages ​​used to train models like LaMDA, but doesn’t provide details on what this process looks like. I will. I would like to know about the review process (or lack of it), the vendor says.

Google mentioned the AI ​​Ethics Unit in a CNET interview with Google AI Chief Jeff Dean after the presentation. Dean said the company had to overcome these events, although Google was hit by a real reputation hit by some previously reported shots by The Verge. Dean told CNET. As long as the fact-finding lens is done and a wide range of tasks are properly handled, not only is it done in this area, but some of these issues can also be addressed.

But for company critics, the conversation needs to be much more open.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos