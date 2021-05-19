Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman details the need to innovate post-trade technology





Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman said the technology that supports trade settlement has not caught up with other markets. “Everything needs to change,” Friedman said. Friedman commented at an industry fintech conference on Wednesday. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Earlier this year, one of the many issues that arose from stock retail frenzy like GameStop focused on the time it takes to settle a stock trade.

At the time, Robin Hood CEO Vladimir Tenev even visited his company’s website to condemn the current stock settlement structure. Online brokerage firms said clearinghouses have raised deposit requirements as a result of stock market volatility, forcing them to cut back on certain stocks. Tenev also called for a push towards immediate settlement.

But Tenev isn’t the only one to point out that the technology that supports the execution of transactions and everything that follows is growing.

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman emphasized the contradiction when speaking at the 13th FinTech Summit of Rosenblatt Securities on Wednesday.

According to Friedman, there have been many innovations in trading and market surveillance, but not the same when payments, payments and transfer of ownership are still required.

“When trade occurs, it becomes this long-drawn process of moving from machine time to human time, then money and ownership. As you go from me, the technology is just as good. It hasn’t been developed. We call revenue centers to cost centers in many banks, “she continued.

Until 2017, stock trading was settled on a so-called T + 3 basis. That is, when a stock was purchased, the broker-dealer delivered the stock to you within 3 days (or, if you sold the stock, it took 3 days to deliver it to the broker). Since then, the payment cycle has been shortened to two days, which is still enormous compared to the microseconds in which transactions are executed electronically.

In an April editorial with an insider, Michael Bodson, president and CEO of post-trade giant DTCC, insisted on shortening the settlement cycle for US stocks by one day. However, Bodson warned of switching to real-time gross settlement because of the major overhaul required by the industry.

Something is loaded.

Some of the post-transaction efficiency improvements could come from new technologies such as tokenized contracts and blockchain, Friedman said.

However, leveraging that technology is easier for the digital asset market than stocks and other securities. This is because the back-end behind-the-scenes infrastructure that supports payments in these markets is often decades old.

Also, the jump from two-day transaction settlement to one-day may be manageable by market standards, but same-day settlement requires heavier lifts at broker-dealers and exchange operators across Wall Street. ..

“We have moved from T + 3 to T + 2, and hopefully in the next few years we will move to T + 1,” Friedman said.

“Then we have to change everything to reach T + 0,” she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos