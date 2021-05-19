Outriders had 3.5 million unique players in the first month





Outriders saw over 3.5 million unique players in the first month. This is very impressive for the new IP, despite the rough launch.

Square Enix’s predatory shooter Outridershit is a unique player with over 3.5 million unique players in the first month, making it a very impressive new IP in a highly competitive genre. Even though those subscribers get it at no additional cost. However, it didn’t seem to have a negative impact on game word-of-mouth marketing.

Outriders was a huge success for the Xbox Game Pass and dominated many topics in the gaming industry in April. Outriders is an online title that is readily available and may have gained many unprotected new fans through co-op gameplay in many new, under-supported current markets. However, not all attention was positive, as game-breaking glitches and server issues were widespread in many players’ launch month experiences.

Publisher Square Enix confirmed Outriders gained 3.5 million unique players in the first month, with an average play time of 30 hours per player. This shows that the player who won it is highly engaged. As the newOutridersDLC is under development, players may return to the game and continue playing over time as the developer People Can Fly continues to be in good shape. John Brooke, co-head of the Square Enix External Studios studio, appreciated the launch of the game and expressed his enthusiasm for the future of the game.

“Release of a new game IP has never been easier. We continue to appreciate the support and feedback of the community. We continue to listen carefully and work to improve and enhance the experience in the coming weeks and months. We want to guarantee to everyone. We look forward to expanding OUTRIDERS in the future. “

It was a huge success, but Outridershas has been plagued by bugs since its launch. People Can Fly is good at pinching everything in buds over time, but some glitches, such as inventory wipe glitches, have a permanent impact on the storage of some players and are still fully addressed. not. However, since this is the first time a studio has tried to create a live service game of this size, there is an expected learning curve.

Despite its technical flaws, the game itself has been well received by both fans and critics. While you may not be in a position to compete exactly with something in an experienced studio like Bungie or Destiny, which defines its genre, Outriders is well-known in the field, months and (probably) numbers. Year-long content.

Outriders is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

