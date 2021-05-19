Cyberpunk 2077 Mod adds shadows that should have been there all the time





A simple yet effective fan mod has been created for Cyberpunk 2077 that makes the game’s lights, shadows and reflections significantly more realistic.

The new fan Cyberpunk 2077mod greatly improves the dull shadow look of the game. CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi role-playing game was highly anticipated before its launch, but when it was released in December 2020, the title was a big disappointment. CD Projekt Red continues to release updates and patches to improve the quality of the game, but criticisms address the huge number of bugs and performance issues in the game, and the disappointment of the game’s open-world night city environment. Was done.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released about five months ago, but the impact of the game’s disastrous launch is still felt today. With the release of the game, a number of class action proceedings against developer CD Projekt Red have occurred, and four of these proceedings have recently been merged into one, which seems to be proceeding. Two of these proceedings came from shareholders of CD Projekt Red, claiming that the company’s reputation was damaged and its share price fell due to a significant failure to launch. Another proceeding alleges that the developers deliberately released Cyberpunk 2077 in an unfinished state, which constitutes unethical business practice. Doug Cockle, voice actor for Geralt, the protagonist of the hugely successful Witchergame trilogy on CD Projekt Red, recently commented on the situation and expressed hope that Cyberpunk would be fixed soon.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 wants to be able to drive Takemura’s car

Technology and Game Resources Wccftech recently reported on the Cyberpunk 2077 mod, which improves the lighting system for games. Created by Nexus Mods user chumichangy, the TrueNext-Gen Shadows mod tweaks the game’s configuration files to make some useful tweaks. Mods improve shadow range, increase reflection clarity, and remove unwanted lighting from some parts of the game world. The author includes some comparative screenshots showing that these small changes make Cyberpunk 2077 look significantly more realistic. Objects in the open world, such as trees and signs, receive the most noticeable improvements.

Despite the highly controversial release of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to improve thanks to both CD Projekt Red and a dedicated remodeling community. Last month, developers released a new update for the game, Hotfix 1.22. This is intended to fix the player’s most pressing issues. This patch fixes a bug that breaks some games that prevent players from completing quests, and makes some adjustments to game performance and stability. This patch is the latest in a series of updates aimed at bringing the game to an acceptable level of quality. Meanwhile, modders such as the Nexus Mods Captain 12 are also working to improve the game by introducing new mechanics and restoring other mechanics that have been detached from the game. Captain12’s mod, “Purchasable Optical Camo Cyberware Overhaul,” allows players to purchase invisible power cut from the official release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most notable and controversial video game launch in recent years. With the success of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, the game was highly anticipated, but its unsophisticated, unplayable state devastated fans. CD Projekt Red continues to patch the game’s most obvious issues, but fans such as chumichangy are also working to realize their vision of SF Adventure.

Next: Cyberpunk 2077 executives get huge bonuses despite launch controversy

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Wccftech, Nexus Mods

Return to Sackboy: Great Adventure Thanks to Costume DLC

About the author Thomas McNulty (246 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos