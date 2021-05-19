Google, JP Morgan, and about 200 companies unite to tackle the “long-term care crisis”





JHVEPhoto / iStock

(New York) — Dozens of companies, including industry giants Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Verizon, have united to combat the mass outflow of women from the workforce due to inequality related to long-term care responsibilities. ..

The Care Economy Business Council, a coalition of companies across industries from fashion to technology, officially launched on Wednesday. The alliance, led by advocacy group Time’s Up, has the ambitious goal of rethinking the country’s long-term care infrastructure.

“Our economy cannot reach its full potential without women, and women cannot reach their full potential without rethinking care,” the group said. Said in the statement released.

According to Pew Research Center data, women were blamed for long-term care during the health crisis that closed schools and sickened millions of people, resulting in about between February 2020 and February 2021. 2.4 million women have left the workforce altogether.

Advertising

Your content continues below

These losses are usually not included in the unemployment data because they represent women who are not working or are not actively looking for a job. Researchers have warned that a pandemic and childcare crisis could cancel women’s long-standing hardships at work. There is still a long way to go for representatives in gender equality and leadership roles.

The Care Economy Business Council argues that improving the “long-term care crisis” is economically essential and cites research on how it affects a company’s bottom line. Citing reports from The Wall Street Journal, about 50% of companies reported lack of childcare as an obstacle to bringing workers back during a pandemic.

“Companies have a responsibility to take action,” the council wrote, calling caregivers “the backbone of our economy.”

Their goals are to change the description of care managers, mobilize investments in innovative solutions to resolve crises, advocate policy interventions, and impartial practices to support private sector caregivers. Encouragement is included.

Other well-known brands that have joined the coalition include nearly 200 companies, including Levi’s, PayPal and Uber.

The Biden administration has threatened the priorities of its “better rebuilding” efforts.

At the end of last month, President Joe Biden announced a $ 1.8 trillion “American Family Plan.” This, among other things, creates a universal pre-kindergarten and caps the amount of money low- and middle-income Americans spend on childcare. Legislation still has to pass parliament.

Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos