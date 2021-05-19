The Houston panel says disaster relief innovation will require local and federal support.





As Houston citizens know best, natural disasters can bring thriving cities back to millions. And apparently, these natural disasters go nowhere. The question that innovators, governments, insurers, and affected citizens continue to ask is “what can we do?”

“Over the last decade, we’ve been in and out of several disasters with billions of dollars,” says Richard Seline, managing partner of Resilient H2O Partners. “But that’s not unresponsive.”

The government has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure modifications, and Celine is gathering risk mitigation experts for conversations and startup pitch sessions to discuss the future of the field as part of the Houston Tech Rodeo. I did. Experts considered how risk mitigation and disaster risk reduction need to be supported by both local and national governments.

Pamela Williams, executive director of BuildStrongCoalition, says he has been in the industry for decades and is observing new financial support opportunities at the federal level. These entities are looking for technology that is cost effective and reduces risk. Innovators can think of these resources as seed funds with very high returns on investment.

“By mitigating risk with pre-disaster investments, you can save up to $ 11 for every $ 1 you invest,” she said in a panel. “Pre-disaster mitigation is where it is.”

And she adds that the solution needs to be collaborative, not just from one office within the country’s government.

“We need to provide flexibility and consistency, and make the most of all these resources so that we can carry out these transformative and unexpected projects,” says Williams. ..

Local governments are also tasked with increasing focus and funding on disaster prevention, perhaps even more important than federal agencies, said Ron Prater, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Emergency Management Agency. ..

“All disasters are localized,” he explains. “The locals have to be ready …. The federal government has money and resources, but they aren’t going to come in and save the day.”

Government support will be needed to drive risk mitigation technology and innovation, but entrepreneurs may have to seek help elsewhere.

“There is money available to entrepreneurs and innovators, but the fact is that it doesn’t necessarily come from the government,” says Celine. “Billions of dollars in insurance, reinsurance, and non-traditional financing are beginning to emerge, mostly centered around Insurtech.”

Williams states that companies have a unique role in the ongoing conversation of promoting these types of inventions.

“Our private sector partners have the ability to convene people and bring an unprecedented perspective to the table to come up with creative solutions,” she says.

Randy Spearman, a panel moderator who is an organized shift generation and change management consultant, said fostering diverse thought leadership is important to the equation, as Houston is the most diverse metropolis in the country. He explains that it is a particularly strategic place to achieve this innovation.

“When we think about resilience and people, we can take advantage of our diverse perspectives. You can guide yourself to solutions and include others,” she said. Says.

There are several types of exciting technologies that emerge in resilience innovation, from how to optimize and assist brokers and careers, and to find equipment, technologies, and data coming from the public and private sectors. Of particular interest to Prater is the opportunity to collect data.

“AI and machine learning will improve how (emergency managers) make situational awareness accurately and in a timely manner,” he says. “One of their main goals is to share as much information as possible.”

The panel concludes with three startup pitches from NanoTech, a refractory and insulation product. IVPAir, COVID-19 A device that kills bacteria directly from the air. Climaguard is a weatherproof invention to protect the car.

