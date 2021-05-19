Google Maps to add more detailed maps, crowd indicators, better routing, and more – TechCrunch





Google has announced a series of updates coming to Google Maps as part of its larger goal of providing more than 100 AI-powered improvements to its platform by the end of the year. Among the new improvements detailed at this week’s Google I / O developer conference are new routing updates, live view enhancements, detailed street map enhancements, new “area congestion” features, and more personalization. There is a map experience.

New routing updates include the use of machine learning and navigation information to help reduce “hard braking moments,” that is, when traffic suddenly slows down and you have to brake.

Now when you get directions on a map, Google calculates multiple route options based on a variety of factors, including the number of lanes on the road and the directness of the route. The update will add another one. Which route is least likely to cause a “hard braking moment”. If the ETA is the same or the difference between different routes is minimal, Google recommends the route that is least likely to have such a moment. According to the company, the change is expected to eliminate the possibility of 100 million critical events each year on routes that use Google Maps.

Live View, an augmented reality feature of Google Maps released in 2019, will soon be available directly from the map interface, so you can quickly explore your neighborhood, get busy, recent reviews, photos, and more. You can view the details of shops and restaurants. It’s also updated to include road signs for complex intersections, and you’ll know where you are in relation to locations such as hotels, so you can easily return when you’re in an unfamiliar area.

Google will also expand the more detailed map it first deployed in New York, San Francisco and London last year. These maps provide more detailed information, including both natural features and road information such as sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and pedestrian island locations. This information is especially useful for those who travel around the city on foot, on scooters, by bicycle, or in wheelchairs.

By the end of 2021, these detailed maps will be available in 50 more cities, including Berlin, São Paulo, Seattle and Singapore.

Another new feature is an extension of the “busy” information that Google already provides to businesses based on anonymous location data collected by map users. During the pandemic, its function has become a convenient way to avoid congestion in local stores and other businesses for health and safety. Google Maps now displays information about the “busyness” of some of your towns and neighborhoods, helping you avoid (or identify) crowded areas such as street festivals, farmers markets, and nightlife spots.

Finally, Google Maps will start customizing the interface to individuals in a new way.

For starters, it may display relevant information based on the time of day you are in.

For example, if you open the map at 8 am on weekdays, the coffee shop will be highlighted more prominently, but you may see the dinner spot at night. If you travel away from town, Google Maps may display landmarks and attractions instead. Also, if you want to see more of the same thing, you can tap anywhere to see similar places nearby.

According to Google, these features will be rolled out globally across iOS and Android in the coming months, but we don’t provide an exact time frame for each particular feature. However, a more detailed map will arrive by the end of the year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos