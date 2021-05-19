Microsoft releases Windows 1021 H1 as another minor OS refresh





Microsoft released Windows 10 21H1 on Tuesday, but the company abandoned the rhythm of major and minor releases, so there were few new features, but it’s officially the first feature upgrade of the year.

Early adopters can be upgraded to 21H1 immediately, so only wind-conscious customers can upgrade if their computer meets Microsoft’s implicit standards. Alternatively, IT administrators can use their preferred management tools to handle worker device updates.

“We initially took a measured seeker-based approach to deploying the May 2021 update,” said John Cable, Microsoft executives who lead the Windows services group, in May. I wrote it in a post on the company blog on the 18th.

On PCs running Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro machines that are not managed by IT, users[今すぐダウンロードしてインストール]21H1 is installed only if you select the option. As Cable pointed out, the start of this week’s upgrade on either 20H1 (then labeled 2004) or 20H2 of eligible PCs running either of the last two versions. Sometimes only some are offered. Microsoft has long used a scheme that only slowly expands its pool of potential recipients, and this time around, we continue that practice.

“We’re adjusting availability over the next few weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for everyone, so updates may not be available immediately,” said Cable.

In many cases, Microsoft refuses to offer Windows 1021H1 because the target machine is tagged with some incompatibility. Often, these are linked to a particular hardware configuration or problematic software. The developers in Redmond, Washington elaborate on these so-called “stoppers,” but Microsoft calls them “safeguard holds” on the Windows Release Health website.

Enterprise: To the test lab, statistics!

Two months ago, Microsoft urged commercial customers to start testing Windows 1021H1 with upgrade release candidates.

On Tuesday, the company instructed IT managers to launch a so-called “target deployment.” This means a small deployment to the PC where the user was previously identified as the guinea pig for each upgrade. “Commercial organizations are encouraged to start targeted deployments to verify that apps, devices, and infrastructure work as expected in new releases,” said Cable. Said using a statement.

The upgrade was immediately available from Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), which includes Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. Windows Update for Business (WUfB); Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC). Microsoft’s Download Center via Update Assistant and Media Creation Tools.

Minor, minor … where is the major?

Windows 10 21H1 represents a Microsoft release rhythm failure. Like last fall’s Windows 10 20H2, this year’s 21H1 is a feature upgrade as much as the backyard swing set is Disneyland.

Microsoft abolished the major and minor tempos of the 2019 and 2020 major releases in the first half of each year, and for this update, abolished the minor in the second half and the minor for the second consecutive year. Minor 21H1 added a splash (a very small splash) by combining the previous code (that is, 20H2, which reused the previous code) and the fixes in between, rather than an upgrade consisting of many new features. .. Shiny new one.

The code for the latest cumulative update of the latter is the same as the code of the former, as 21H1 is just a repeat of 20H2. As a result, upgrading from Windows 10 20H2 to Windows 10 21H2 is faster than the usual large-scale OS replacements that customers have been accustomed to for decades. That alone is a huge boon to business IT professionals and is one of the reasons why minor instances are welcomed like them.

But that raises the question: will the fall upgrade be another minor, as the 2019-2020 pattern suggests? In other words, will Microsoft offer a legitimate upgrade in late 2021 instead of rehashing? Or ever? As always in a closed-mouthed company, Microsoft doesn’t say it.

All you need to do to turn 20H2 into 21H1 (or even in 2004, due to special circumstances) is a small download that turns on a new little bit of 21H1. Microsoft calls this an “activation package.” Microsoft has incorporated the 21H1 difference into the May 11th May Cumulative Update for 20H2 and 2004. As long as this is deployed, customers can qualify.

Windows 10 21H1 currently receives the standard minimum support of 18 months and is deprecated on December 13, 2022. Since this is a first half upgrade, it will receive the same amount of support for all editions of the enterprise, 21H1, including the most expensive and most comprehensive Windows 10.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

