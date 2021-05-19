The engine lid of the Porsche 911 GT1 is very complicated





If you recently spent $ 5.7 million on the Porsche 911 GT1 Straenversion and still don’t know how to open a rear clam shell that covers half of the homologation special, DK Engineering can help.

DK has very kindly uploaded the user manual to your 911 GT1. (Porsche claims 21 in this official video and the RM auction now claims 23 on the sales list. FIA race rules wanted a total of 25, but Porsche had two in the first year of competition I only built it.) The video scrolls through the Porsche menu to go to the other dropdowns, like how to connect to the OBD port and get a diagnostic. My favorite is the elaborate procedure of opening the engine lid. It starts a bit after 4 minutes on this lovingly compulsive video:

This is a race car with extra leather inside and basically the engine lid is for racing and race speed. As a result, you can’t get a small clasp that can flip open at speeds above 200 mph. You get a very long wrench.

It’s hidden in your pretty handy trunk (which has its own nice hydraulic struts), a long T-shaped hex wrench familiar to any cyclist. You open the door, stare deep into the mysterious hole, and insert the wrench until you get a very satisfying click. You spin something out there until it’s released, then do it again on the other side. What’s happening deep inside the 911 GT1? Is it a screw that acts on the spring in the same way it adjusts the left and right tension of the Shimano Deore XT cantilever brakes of the 1980s? Is it some kind of extended tumbler lock? Does a small gnome live there and you reach out to the house and charge it by twisting its complex magnetic-based energy system, instead the small gnome releases the grip of the latch? We may never know.

Even if both sides are released, there is a multi-step process that lifts the lid backwards, rather than significantly different from the 1970s BMW hood with front hinges. There is also a stunning 90’s anodized red locking plate that keeps the huge lid open. To put things back, you need to close them with your feet, push them and release them.

All I can say is that it takes a very long time to do that and gives the 911 GT1’s engine compartment a sense of ample opportunity to deserve it. It’s like the development of a Porsche Group C power plant, a twin-turbo flat six, and a Porsche 962 transmission connected to it.

