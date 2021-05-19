Google’s huge new Mountain View campus is ready to turn green





Mountain View — Google plans to completely green one of its huge new Mountain View campuses with a complex fusion of solar panels and geothermal energy from Earth under a vast complex.

As part of the company’s extensive I / O developer conference, tech titan top bosses have unveiled eye-catching plans in a short segment of this week’s two-hour presentation.

Google and its parent company, Alphabet, are trying to develop more major offices and data centers that are carbon-free (and in some cases 24 hours a day) operational. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a keynote speech at the conference.

The campus uses solar panels reminiscent of dragon scales on the roof of the canopy in harmony with the geothermal stakes under the office complex to cool vast structures in hot weather and heat them in cold weather. Create a deployment.

Google owner Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at Google’s I / O conference in May 2021 about the concept of the Google BayView campus next to him. // Google LLC

“We can unlock geothermal power in a variety of new locations,” Pichai said at the end of a long keynote.

One of these applications will occur in Silicon Valley.

“It’s happening here in Mountain View,” Pichai said. “We are building a new campus of the highest standards of sustainability.”

The Bayview Complex is a campus that Google is building in Mountain View at the NASA Ames Research Center. The project, totaling 1.2 million square feet, will sprout on the corners of Lomax Lane and Light Avenue.

Google Bayview Campus, NASA Ames Research Center complex near the corner of Light Avenue and Lomax Lane. // Christopher McCanny / Heatherwick Studio

“When completed, these buildings will feature the first dragon-scale solar skins of their kind,” Pichai said.

He added that 90,000 panels on the roof are expected to generate 7 megawatts of electricity.

The Bayview campus will open by the end of 2021 as part of Google’s strategy to return to the office following the closure of its coronavirus-related business.

The Google Bay View campus map shows how the office complex heats and cools buildings in a green energy manner using solar panels and thermal stakes shaped like a dragon scale. // Google LLC

Under the complex, geothermal stakes driven into the ground can transfer heat upwards to the building and release energy to the ground.

“The campus has the largest geothermal pile system in North America, which helps warm buildings in winter and cool them in summer,” Pichai said.

