Eight emerging technologies for residential integrators and designers





The interior design industry continues to be a pioneer in the adoption and scaling of emerging technologies.

Interior designers use the latest technology to stay relevant in the market, improve productivity, consumer satisfaction and convenience, while offering endless design options. Here are some of the must-haves for both veterans and future interior designers.

# 1: Soundproof blinds

The processing options for decorative windows are endless. So far, the use of blinds by interior designers has focused on only one practical aspect: darkening the room. But today, blinds can do much more. They can now hide the noise and are better known as soundproof blinds.

Soundproof blinds are designed to provide maximum privacy to homeowners. Of particular importance to urban dwellers is the attenuation of outside sounds. One of the popular options is a dual cell or honeycomb shade.

It is built into the side track attached to the existing window trim. They significantly reduce the outside noise entering the room, without insulation and soundproofing.

# 2: Switchable smart glass (privacy glass)

Switchable smart glass is a special glass that changes from transparent to opaque when switched on. A luxury, high-tech privacy option for decorators that eliminates the need for blinds. Interior designers recommend this innovation because of its ability to provide the benefits of insulation, sound insulation and solar insulation.

With switchable smart glass, clients can control the flow of light between rooms or between external light sources and dial settings ranging from fully translucent to near power outages. This glass is ideal for spaces that require privacy, such as bathrooms, changing rooms, conference rooms, and safe deposit boxes.

To make the room more beautiful, interior designers can also use colored switchable glass.

# 3: 3D wallpaper

Wallpaper is no longer just a coating. Currently available in 3D version. 3D wallpapers provide the illusion of added depth and elements that are not overlooked wherever they appear. 3D wallpapers have endless pattern options that you can customize to match the decoration of your space with 3D effects that can mimic depth, texture, and visual extensions.

This allows designers to innovate and design materials using a variety of surface textures. These include faux suede, metallic, or cork. Designers can use any material in their designs, ensuring versatility, longevity and a variety of visual effects.

This wide variety offers endless possibilities when decorating a home, corporate office, or commercial establishment.

# 4: App design

3D design apps are becoming more and more popular among interior designers. Some of these design apps allow you to create and decorate 3D models of your room. These are cheaper and easier to use than virtual and augmented reality software. Some of these apps are:

TapMeasure: An augmented reality (AR) unit that interior designers can use to scan spaces. TapMeasure provides an accurate floor plan and builds a high quality 3D model of the plan. It incorporates tools such as quick measurements and smart levels to help designers measure surfaces and properly position wall installations. Carpetright Visualizer: The Carpetright Visualizer helps you determine the best flooring type. This software helps designers imagine what a room will look like with different types of flooring, such as tiles, wood, and vinyl. Extensions: This software allows interior designers to try out furniture and other decorations in a 3D extended virtual room. .. Augment also features features such as color customization, allowing designers to virtually experiment with different furniture colors.

Other notable design apps include SketchUp, RoomSketcher, and VirtualArchitect.

# 5: Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

Designers have historically relied on sketches to eventually create and complete design projects using computerized images, but innovatives that incorporate the use of 3D, VR and AR into interior design. Technology is emerging.

Interior designers use virtual and augmented reality to create virtual spaces and show clients how different color schemes and textures work in different areas and rooms. This allows designers to plan future room layouts without actually spending time building.

Clients can also move through the room to see what the future space will look like.

# 6: Point cloud

Point clouds generated by special software or 3D scanners are one of the best innovations for interior designers. Point clouds provide data points that represent 3D objects, using measurements of many points on the outer surface of surrounding objects.

In essence, the laser scanner captures the photo and the output is stored as coordinates that are converted to a digital model. This state-of-the-art technology replaces the need for tape measures, photographs, drawings, and other outdated methods of manual data collection at the site.

Point cloud technology allows interior designers to view design plans remotely or online via software as virtual elevations, walkthroughs, animations, and 3D models.

# 7: Smart homes Barcelona, ​​Spain. January 2019: Selectively focus on Amazon Echo Plus smart home devices with Alexa voice control.An example editorial

Smart homes are a perfect example of how design and technology can make a home convenient, comfortable and efficient. Designers can incorporate panel controls into their rooms to hide electronic elements that can compromise the design scheme.

Clever integration means almost invisible automation with a touch screen that blends into walls and sensors and wireless charging built into furniture.

Smart homes include a variety of smart devices such as smart locks, smart TVs, smart stoves, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, wink hubs, Samsung smart things hubs, and more to deliver features at home.

With a smart home, you can easily lock the gate from your car, turn off the stove on your way home, or tell Alexa to call your assistant. Interior designers can take advantage of smart homes to ensure the energy efficiency of their homes and improve their privacy, safety and comfort.

# 8: Switchboard automation

Sustainability and environmental protection are the main mantras of the Green Movement campaign, and interior designers can participate in this movement by adopting switchboard automation. You can use this device to monitor the power consumption of devices in your home.

If no one is at home using motion or heat sensors, the switchboard can turn off the lights and heaters in the room. In addition, you can set the optimum temperature of the room for added comfort and convenience. Solar panels can be integrated into the switchboard to harness solar energy.

For optimal energy production, solar panels can be programmed to move at different angles as the sun moves, optimizing energy production and consumption.

New technologies are opening up new worlds of possibilities, as well as various new ways to decorate spaces.

Interior designers are beginning to understand the need to immerse these latest innovations in the client’s space to ensure that each room is not only stylish, functional and sustainable, but also convenient and smart.

Justin Schwartz is the CEO of Sage Audio Video Technology.

This article was originally posted on the website of our sister magazine, Commercial Integrator.

