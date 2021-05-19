The best sunglasses to drive in 2021: Ray-Bans, Oakley, Warby Parker





If you are a driver, it is important to have sunglasses at hand. Without them, the glare of sunlight can blind you and put you at risk of an accident. However, not all sunglasses are made the same, so your current sunglasses may not be ideal when you go for a drive.

Which type of sunglasses is suitable for driving?

There are many factors that make sunglasses safe to drive. Different lenses have different amounts of light. When looking for the best sunglasses for driving, there are 4 or 5 category labels. The category evaluates the reduction of glare. For European shades, it is labeled 1-4. The minimum number gives the maximum light. According to Professor Thomas Neuhan, who consulted with BMW about driving eyeglasses, Category 4 eyeglasses are too dark to be suitable for driving. The middle depends on your taste. When it comes to UV protection, 100% UV protection is the safest choice, so there is no risk of eye burns.

The shade of your shade is also important. The best shades for driving are gray, amber, and copper lenses to maintain color distinction. Light green, blue, red, and pink can distort important colors that are important for seeing traffic lights.

Are Polarized Sunglasses Suitable for Driving?

Polarized sunglasses help reduce glare, but experts point out that they are not always required to drive sunglasses.

Depending on the angle of the sun, its usefulness can be compromised. Especially suitable for reducing reflected light on sunny days. According to Everyday Health, the polarizing filter and the darkening effect can make it difficult to distinguish road details as if they were wet, making them less ideal for motorcyclists.

What are the best sunglasses for driving?

The perfect pair of sunglasses for driving protects your eyes from harmful UV rays, removes glare and stays focused on the road while you hold the steering wheel.

Look for a comfortable frame that sits naturally (but not too tight) on your face. Then choose a lens that protects you from UV rays with an anti-glare coating and shades of gray or amber. Also, do not select a frame that is too thick. In this way, it does not block the peripheral vision, which is important for safe driving.

Below, we have selected top picks for sunglasses that are safe to drive.

1. Persol 2445S

Glasses USA

This stylish and classic round pair by Persol is made of lightweight metal. The legs are turtle-colored and the brownish-golden lenses are polarized for ultimate glare reduction. You can also purchase these with a prescription on Glasses USA.com. Currently, these are available at a discounted price.

Buy: Persol 2445S for $ 244

2. Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviator

Glasses USA

The Ray-Ban RB3025 model is an iconic aviator first created in 1937 for US pilots to reduce glare. This prestigious style was the beginning of Ray-Ban’s success and remains an iconic silhouette today. These driving sunglasses are also made with a metal frame and polarized brown / gold lenses to meet the standards of safe driving sunglasses. Customers are paying attention to its high quality and excellent fit.

Purchase: Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviator $ 211

3. Raider Brushed Ink Aviator

Warby Parker

Aviators may be the perfect pair of sunglasses for driving, but they also have a cool, timeless style. Warby Parker’s gray lens aviator is vintage-inspired, made of high-quality materials and has excellent durability. These can be purchased as prescription or non-prescription lenses made of polycarbonate, the most impact resistant material for sunglasses. Non-degree lenses are made with CR-39 for maximum transparency and color. The lens is also scratch resistant and anti-reflective with 100% UV protection.

Buy: Raider Brushed Ink Sunglasses $ 145

4. Oakley Men’s Cross Hair Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Oakley Polarized Cross Hair Metal Aviator Sunglasses are another great option for driving shades. Its plutonight lens provides 100% UV protection filtering for all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm. It also features PRIZM lens technology for enhanced color, contrast and detail. These are made for bright light conditions and are ideal for driving on sunny days. The frame is made of metal and the lens is made of plastic.

Purchased by: Oakley Men’s Crosshair Metal Aviator… $ 214.00

5. Gucci Aviator Style Gold Tone Sunglasses

Mr. Porter

For a frill-free high fashion choice, Gucci’s Gold Aviator-style shades are oversized but lightweight. The glasses are made with a thin gold frame and brown lenses to reduce glare. It also has 100% UV protection. These may be ideal for those whose eyes are not very sensitive to light, but who seek protection from the sun while driving. It also acts as a fashionable frame for the beach, dinner, or day out, even when you’re not driving.

Buy: Gucci Aviator Style Gold Tone Sunglasses $ 480

6. Ray-Ban Men’s Rb3548n Hexagon Round Sunglasses

Amazon

If you don’t need an aviator, Ray-Ban’s hexagonal sunglasses are for you. It’s good enough to cover your eyes without being too big or distracting. This pair of Gunmetal / Gray Gradient Dark Gray provides ample protection from the sun, even if it is unpolarized. Since the upper part of the gradation lens is dark, the sun does not dazzle and the lower part gradually becomes brighter. These shades also have a UV protection coating that provides 100% protection.

Buy: Ray-Ban Hexagonal Round Sunglasses $ 176.00

7. RIVBOS Polarized Sports Driving Shade

Amazon

This affordable pair by RIVBOS, our sportiest choice, has over 13,000 positive reviews. One reviewer said they were professional drivers and the pair completely protected him from the obvious reflections on his dashboard. The lens is TAC polarized and has a mirror coating. They provide 100% UVA and UVB protection against sunlight while restoring the original color.

Buy: RIV BOS Polarized Sports Sunglasses $ 21.98

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

